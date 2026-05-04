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Chaos in Bengal: Chairs, vehicles vandalised near Asansol counting centre

The Election Commission of India is counting the votes for the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. 

Updated on: May 04, 2026 01:39 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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While vote counting is underway in West Bengal, with early trends showing the BJP leading by a large margin, reports of violence have emerged from parts of the state. Near the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College, a scuffle broke out, during which chairs and vehicles were vandalised.

Visuals show broken chairs near the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College.(Screengrab/ANI)

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee also released a sos message accusing the BJP and Election Commission of not releasing trends where TMC is leading. BJP-led NDA has crossed the majority mark of 148 seats in the states. As of 1 pm, it stands at 183 seats, while TMC trails with 89 seats.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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