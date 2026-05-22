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West Bengal bars officers from sharing information with media

West Bengal's BJP government ordered a complete ban on officials communicating with media without permission, raising concerns over free expression.

Published on: May 22, 2026 06:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Kolkata: West Bengal’s new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government issued an order on Wednesday stating there would be “complete prohibition” on officers interacting with or sharing information with the media without permission.

West Bengal bars officers from sharing information with media

It was sent to all Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) and West Bengal Police Service (WBPS) officers and other state government employees.

The order, a copy of which HT saw, cited Central and state government service rules. It stated that the “complete prohibition” would also apply to appearing in media programmes or writing articles for newspapers unless sanctioned by the government.

“Complete prohibition, except with prior sanction, on the participation or association of any member of the services in any sponsored or privately produced media programme or any media programme pronsored by the government of India but produced by an outside agency,” the order said.

The prohibition applies to “direct or indirect communication of any document or information with the press by the members of the services” unless there is a government order.

 
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