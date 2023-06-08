Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches helpline to address public grievances

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a new helpline service to address public grievances from her office in a time-bound manner rather than the state government’s cell.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said people can directly call the Sorasori Mukhya Mantri (directly to chief minister) helpline (ANI)

“People can now call the Sorasori Mukhya Mantri (directly to chief minister) helpline. The number is 9137091370. It will be open from 10 am to 6 am from Monday to Saturday,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

“I have often seen departmental secretaries delegating jobs when it comes to addressing a complaint. They have to personally monitor these cases from now on. The same will apply to law and order issues. Many police superintendents and inspectors do not leave their offices. An inspector-in-charge has to move instantly with full force when there is an emergency. Police teams often come under attack from troublemakers because of low manpower. This should not happen,” said Banerjee.

The decision to set up a new helpline was taken after analysing current mechanisms, said the chief minister.

“After holding 550 administrative meetings in recent years, we realised that not all grievances are addressed at the ground level. My party (Trinamool Congress) has a helpline in my name called Didike Balo (tell the elder sister). Sorasori Mukhya Mantri is an administrative mechanism. We have 500 call centres and more than 100 field workers,” Banerjee said.

The state already has in place several projects such as Duare Sarkar (government at the doorstep) and Bangla Sahayata Kendra (assistance booths) in the districts to help people get ration, driving licence, electricity connection, land registration certificates, caste certificates etc.

“As many as 100 million complaints have been addressed by the state’s 3,561 assistance centres but there can be no end to serving people,” said Banerjee.

Turning to bureaucrats present at the Press conference, Banerjee said: “I receive a lot of complaints against the Border Security Force. People have alleged that they storm into villages in the border areas. Don’t allow this.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ridiculed the chief minister for launching a helpline in her name after being in power for 11 years.

Samik Bhattacharya, Bengal BJP unit’s chief spokesperson, said: “Banerjee is launching a new helpline after being in power for 11 years because people have rejected her government. TMC will not find any acceptance even if she knocks on every door to offer help.”