West Bengal government transfers 28 IPS and 5 WBPS officers

West Bengal government on Tuesday transferred 28 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and five West Bengal Police Service (WBPS) officers.

On June 8 the new government transferred at least 170 IPS and WBPS officers. (Representative Photo/iStock)

This is the second major reshuffle in the state by the new Bharatiya Janata Party-government after it came to power in May this year. On June 8 the new government transferred at least 170 IPS and WBPS officers.

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“In all 33 officers, including 28 IPS officers and five WBPS officers, have been transferred,” said a senior police officer, adding that it was a routine transfer.

The list includes NR Babu, former director general of correctional homes, who has been made the director general (DG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) with additional charge of correctional homes. Supratim Sarkar, additional director general (ADG) CID has been shifted to Telecommunications as ADG.

K Jayaraman, a 1997 batch IPS officer serving as ADG & inspector general (IG) North Bengal has been brought to the Directorate of Economic Offices as its director.

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after taking charge as chief minister, Suvendu Adhikari announced that the government has set up two commissions, headed by two retired judges of the Calcutta high court, to probe allegations of institutional corruption and crime against women during the 15-year-old regime of the Trinamool Congress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after taking charge as chief minister, Suvendu Adhikari announced that the government has set up two commissions, headed by two retired judges of the Calcutta high court, to probe allegations of institutional corruption and crime against women during the 15-year-old regime of the Trinamool Congress. {{/usCountry}}

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Jayaraman was made the member secretary of the commission that will probe the alleged institutional corruption of the previous government.

The list also includes Tripurari Atharv, police commissioner of Bidhannagar city, posted as ADG traffic and road safety.

Several IGs, deputy inspector generals (DIGs), joint commissioners of police, deputy commissioners of police, superintendents of police (SP) and additional SPs have also been transferred.