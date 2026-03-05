Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose resigns after less than 4 years in office, Mamata drops successor hint

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned from his post after 3 and a half years in office, PTI reported, quoting a Lok Bhavan official. He was in the national capital, Delhi, when he stepped down. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose during the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry curtain raiser ceremony of 125th anniversary, themed as, India@2047: Economic Vision for the Amrit Kaal, in Kolkata, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (PTI File)

Confirming his resignation, Bose told the news agency that he has “spent enough time at the Governor's office”. However, he did not disclose the grounds for his sudden resignation or whether there was any political pressure that may have prompted it.

The resignation comes just weeks before West Bengal is due to head into the assembly polls, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) looking to secure a fourth straight term and the opposition BJP looking to topple chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee, who had a confrontational relationship with Bose, reacted to his resignation by expressing shock at the development.

“I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of Shri C. V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal. The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections,” she said in a post on X.

RN Ravi to be Bengal governor? Mamata Banerjee also indicated that she knew who would replace him as the state's constitutional head.

“Union Home Minister just informed me that Shri R.N. Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal. He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard. Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure. The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States,” she added.

Ravi is currently the governor of Tamil Nadu and has had a similar frosty relationship with CM MK Stalin as Bose had with Banerjee. It is worth noting that Tamil Nadu is also bound for polls around the same time as West Bengal.