‘Lady Macbeth’ to ‘not safe’: Recalling run-ins as Mamata Banerjee vs CV Ananda Bose era ends

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned from his post after 3 and a half years in office, just weeks ahead of the assembly polls in the state. He was in the national capital, Delhi, when he stepped down. On several occasions, Governor CV Ananda Bose has criticised the functioning of the State government under Mamata Banerjee (PTI files)

Confirming his resignation, Bose told the news agency PTI that he has “spent enough time at the Governor's office”. However, he did not disclose the grounds for his sudden resignation or whether there was any political pressure that may have prompted it.

He has shared a frosty relationship with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, with several run-ins with the government on a host of issues. On several occasions, the Governor has criticised the functioning of the State government under Banerjee, particularly on the law and order situation, which evoked strong reactions from the TMC leadership since his appointment to the post in November 2022.

CV Ananda Bose vs Mamata Banerjee The Raj Bhawan is ‘not safe’: The relationship between CV Ananda Bose and Mamata Banerjee seemed to hit rock bottom in May 2024, when a Raj Bhavan employee raised allegations of sexual assault against the Governor, and the TMC leadership, including the CM, targeted the Governor.

“Women have informed me they are not feeling safe to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there,” Banerjee said. The Governor approached the Calcutta High Court and filed a defamation case against the CM.

Social boycott: Following the RG Kar Medical College rape incident in September 2024 and subsequent administrative impasse, CV Ananda Bose announced a "social boycott" of the chief minister, referring to Mamata Banerjee as "Lady Macbeth".

The universities issue: A long-standing dispute between Mamata Banerjee and CV Ananda Bose occurred over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors at state universities. The Supreme Court repeatedly intervened, urging both parties to resolve the matter through dialogue. The issue was subsequently resolved as Bose greenlit the appointments made by the TMC government.

Law and order: Law and order in West Bengal was something that Bose and Banerjee had regular tussles about. The governor frequently issued ultimatums to the state government regarding attacks on opposition leaders and communal violence in areas like Murshidabad.

The SIR issue: Conflicts arose over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s voter list. Bose intervened in the matter after the Indian Army alleged a senior officer was being unfairly targeted for political reasons. This happened after Mamata Banerjee alleged that the said officer was helping the BJP in the voter list revisions.