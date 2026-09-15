Bengal Opposition cries foul as Muslim IPS officer transferred, govt says 'routine act'

A controversy has erupted over the transfer of a Muslim Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in West Bengal, with the Opposition linking the move to her Islamic greetings, even as a government official termed it a routine move.

A minor administrative reshuffle was carried out on Monday. (PTI/Representative)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Monday, IPS officer Bushara Bano, who was serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Kharagpur (Paschim Medinipur), was transferred and appointed as the Deputy Commandant of the State Armed Police 4th Battalion.

The notification was issued by the Police Service Cell under the Home & Hill Affairs Department. Two West Bengal Police Service (WBPS) officers were also given fresh postings as part of the minor administrative reshuffle.

“It was a routine transfer,” a senior officer said, seeking anonymity.

The officer’s clarification came amid claims that Bano was transferred for saying “ Assalamalaikum & Inshallah”. The development also came amid a complaint by a Hindu rights group that the 2021-batch IPS officer used Islamic greetings instead of saying “Vande Mataram” or “Jai Hind” in a social media video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “For a country whose Prime Minister inaugurated new Parliament with sengol & bare chested sadhus, transferring a Muslim IPS officer for saying Assalamalaikum & Inshallah is ridiculous. We are a nation gone mad, poisoned with hate & bigotry. God Save India,” Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For a country whose Prime Minister inaugurated new Parliament with sengol & bare chested sadhus, transferring a Muslim IPS officer for saying Assalamalaikum & Inshallah is ridiculous. We are a nation gone mad, poisoned with hate & bigotry. God Save India,” Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

After filing its complaint with the police, the Hindu Legal Fund alleged that Bano “began with Assalamualaikum, used Inshallah, ended with Jazakallah — and did not use Vande Mataram or Jai Hind”. “A serving officer representing the Indian state should maintain neutrality and use national expressions in public communication. Seeking appropriate review and action,” it said on X.

In the video, Bano is seen explaining how the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh helped her during her preparations for the civil service exam and how UPSC aspirants could benefit from the academy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}