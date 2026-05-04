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West Bengal poll results disrupted by clash at Barrackpore counting centre; security forces resort to lathi-charge

A scuffle broke out at Barrackpore Rastraguru Surendranath counting centre in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal amid vote counting.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 03:02 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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A scuffle broke out at the counting centre in Barrackpore's Rastraguru Surendranath college in North 24 Paraganas district during vote counting of the ongoing 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. Security personnel rushed to the spot to bring it under control. Meanwhile, in another incident, clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Dinhata, Cooch Behar. A lathi-charge was carried out by central forces to disperse the crowd.

Security personnel resort to a lathi charge as a scuffle turns into a clash near a counting centre.(ANI Video Grab)

Speaking to reporters in Cooch Behar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Jalpaiguri Anjali Singh said, "The situation is peaceful with law and order. There is neither disruption nor anticipation of any disruption - the situation is peaceful. We have the Force ready in case of any situation emerging.”

Also Read: 2021's ‘giant killer’ Minakshi Mukherjee fighting industrial politics in West Bengal's Uttarpara

Outside West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata, BJP workers also raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram'. The West Bengal CM also alleged irregularities during the vote-counting process, saying that counting had been halted at many places and accusing poll officials and central forces of acting unfairly.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / West Bengal poll results disrupted by clash at Barrackpore counting centre; security forces resort to lathi-charge
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