West Bengal poll results disrupted by clash at Barrackpore counting centre; security forces resort to lathi-charge

A scuffle broke out at the counting centre in Barrackpore's Rastraguru Surendranath college in North 24 Paraganas district during vote counting of the ongoing 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. Security personnel rushed to the spot to bring it under control. Meanwhile, in another incident, clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Dinhata, Cooch Behar. A lathi-charge was carried out by central forces to disperse the crowd.

Security personnel resort to a lathi charge as a scuffle turns into a clash near a counting centre.(ANI Video Grab)

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Speaking to reporters in Cooch Behar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Jalpaiguri Anjali Singh said, "The situation is peaceful with law and order. There is neither disruption nor anticipation of any disruption - the situation is peaceful. We have the Force ready in case of any situation emerging.”

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Outside West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata, BJP workers also raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram'. The West Bengal CM also alleged irregularities during the vote-counting process, saying that counting had been halted at many places and accusing poll officials and central forces of acting unfairly.

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{{^usCountry}} "Do not lose hearts, we will win after sundown," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Do not lose hearts, we will win after sundown," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We are ahead by more than 100 seats, which is not being reported. Everything is being reported wrong. The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will, and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces," she further added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are ahead by more than 100 seats, which is not being reported. Everything is being reported wrong. The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will, and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces," she further added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Monday, the BJP crossed the majority mark, derailing Mamata's hopes of a consecutive fourth term. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, the BJP crossed the majority mark, derailing Mamata's hopes of a consecutive fourth term. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With this, the BJP is on its way to forming the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw the Trinamool Congress rule for 15 years and the Communists rule for 34 years before that. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With this, the BJP is on its way to forming the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw the Trinamool Congress rule for 15 years and the Communists rule for 34 years before that. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After approximately 94 rallies, 13 padayatras, and 4 roadshows, Mamata is facing a major setback in the poll results, as an early lead shows the BJP leading on 192 seats as per EC data at 01:35 pm on Monday, while counting is still underway. (With ANI inputs) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After approximately 94 rallies, 13 padayatras, and 4 roadshows, Mamata is facing a major setback in the poll results, as an early lead shows the BJP leading on 192 seats as per EC data at 01:35 pm on Monday, while counting is still underway. (With ANI inputs) {{/usCountry}}

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