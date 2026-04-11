Elections 2026 LIVE: Modi to address 3 rallies in Bengal; TMC says BJP wants to 'erase India's diversity'
Elections 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address three rallies in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday. Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticised the BJP’s plan to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Bengal, saying it would weaken India’s diversity.
Elections 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address three rallies in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday. He will speak at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman, Jangipur in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, and Kushmandi in Dakshin Dinajpur. ...Read More
Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched sharp criticism of the BJP’s recently released election manifesto. Party MP Abhishek Banerjee described it as a "recycled catalogue of jumlas, broken promises, and deception."
He also criticised the BJP’s plan to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Bengal, saying it would weaken India’s diversity.
West Bengal election 2026
Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.
The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.
Kerala election 2026
The Kerala Assembly polls were held on Thursday (April 9), with results for all 140 constituencies to be declared on May 4.
The LDF is aiming for a third term, the UDF for a comeback, and the NDA to open its account in the state.
Tamil Nadu election 2026
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.
The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.
Assam election 2026
The 126-seat Assam Assembly went for polling on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4.
The BJP-led NDA faces a contest from the Congress-led alliance in the state.
Puducherry election 2026
Puducherry went for polling along with Kerala and Assam on April 9. The counting of the votes will be taken up on May 4.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 11:41:11 am
Elections 2026 LIVE: UDF will have huge win in Kerala, says Congress leader
Elections 2026 LIVE: Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Friday expressed confidence in a huge win by the UDF, claiming it will make a clean sweep in five districts, and brushed aside speculations that the NDA will open its account in Kerala.
Satheesan, speaking to reporters here a day after the conclusion of the Assembly polls, praised the performance of the UDF leaders and workers during the election, saying it was the best ever he has seen in the last 30 years.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 11:30:27 am
Elections 2026 LIVE: BJP MLA Ashok Dinda's associate detained with cash in Bengal
Elections 2026 LIVE: A close associate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Dinda was detained during a naka checking operation in West Bengal, with authorities recovering a significant amount of cash and gold from his possession, news agency ANI reported.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that Sandip Manna, owner of Bijli Jewellers and a close associate of BJP MLA Ashok Dinda, was caught during a check near Anantapur Girls High School.
During the checking, officials reportedly recovered approximately ₹17 lakh in cash along with 105 grams of gold from Manna. The circumstances under which the cash and valuables were being transported are currently under scrutiny.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 11:21:59 am
Elections 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin terms poll battle ‘Tamil Nadu vs Delhi’
Elections 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin expressed strong confidence that the ruling alliance would secure a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections, citing the overwhelming public response witnessed during campaign events.
Responding to a question on his repeated "Tamil Nadu vs Delhi" remark, Stalin alleged that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has been "mortgaged to Delhi" and has become subservient to it.
"All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has been mortgaged to Delhi and has become subservient to it. So the fight is between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. it is a matter of concern and disappointment that a Dravidian party has reached such a state," the DMK Chief said.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 11:16:41 am
Elections 2026 LIVE: Vijay skips speech at Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu
Elections 2026 LIVE: TVK chief Vijay's journey, as part of his Assembly election campaign plan, from Madurai, was considerably delayed, and as a result, he skipped the scheduled speech here on Friday, disappointing his fans and cadres waiting for hours.
Party sources told news agency PTI that this delay was due to massive crowds along the way from Madurai to Karaikudi, about 100 km.
It allegedly took more than four hours for Vijay's entourage to reach the venue in Karaikudi, way past the scheduled time.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 11:13:05 am
Elections 2026 LIVE: Re-polling "going peacefully" in Assam's Karmganj North Sribhumi, says official
Elections 2026 LIVE: The re-polling process in the 123-Karimganj North Assembly constituency of Assam's Sribhumi district is going peacefully with proper security arrangements, assured Sribhumi District Commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, on Saturday.
"Everything is going peacefully under the supervision of the authorities and police protection. The voting is being conducted peacefully and securely. Hopefully, the entire process will be concluded peacefully," he said.
He further said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) observed the need for fresh polls after disruptions occurred on April 9 during the polling process. There are 599 voters at the 239-Babyland High English School polling station for the re-voting.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 11:08:43 am
Elections 2026 LIVE: TMC says BJP wants to 'erase India's diversity'
Elections 2026 LIVE: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched sharp criticism of the BJP’s recently released election manifesto. Party MP Abhishek Banerjee described it as a "recycled catalogue of jumlas, broken promises, and deception."
He also criticised the BJP’s plan to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Bengal, saying it would weaken India’s diversity.
“What they actually want is to erase India's diversity and impose their own culture, language, food habits, and ideology on the entire country, turning it into a narrow, homogenised mould,” he said.
- Sat, 11 Apr 2026 10:49:15 am
Elections 2026 LIVE: Modi to address 3 rallies in Bengal
Elections 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday, as the BJP steps up its campaign ahead of the assembly elections.
Modi will hold the rallies at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman, Jangipur in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district and Kushmandi in Dakshin Dinajpur.