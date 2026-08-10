West Bengal minister says ‘no BJP role’ in attack on Mamata Banerjee’s convoy in North 24 Parganas

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) did not play any role in the attack on former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s convoy in North 24 Paraganas district, said West Bengal transport minister Arjun Singh.

Security officials and police personnel form a protective wall around the vehicle carrying former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee as agitated demonstrators attack her convoy (PTI)

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The state minister further stated that the BJP was against the attack, adding that those involved in the attack acted over their homes being “looted and demolished” during the TMC era.

"Our party is against it. They did so because their homes were being looted and demolished. There was no BJP program there; no one from the BJP was present,” Singh told reporters.

BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh also said that his party does not support such actions. He, however, questioned the circumstances surrounding the former Chief Minister's movement.

"You reap what you sow. We do not support this. What is the general public supposed to do? Open fire? Even a Z-plus protectee ought to at least inform the police about where they are going. What was the need for this?" Ghosh said.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya also dismissed the allegations and condemned the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya also dismissed the allegations and condemned the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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"Let me be clear: the BJP has absolutely no connection to the incidents where mud, stones, or slippers were thrown at Mamata Banerjee's vehicle. Regardless of whether it involves a Chief Minister or any other female leader, the BJP does not endorse the throwing of stones at anyone's vehicle; we condemn such incidents," Bhattacharya was quoted as saying by ANI.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, also denied any involvement of the ruling BJP and stated the protest reflected "strong public anger" against Banerjee .

Mamata Banerjee's convoy attacked, TMC blames BJP

Trinamool Congress chief and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy was allegedly attacked in the North 24 Paraganas district on Sunday.

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The incident took place when Banerjee went to meet the family of a TMC worker who died in police custody on Saturday.

The agitators, who did not carry any party flag and claimed to be local residents, said they got angry because Banerjee had never visited that area while in power. Slogans such as "go back" and "thief" were raised.

Also Read | ‘Could have been killed’: Mamata Banerjee's vehicle attacked with ‘stones, mud’ in North 24 Parganas

After the attack, TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Dola Sen also alleged that stone-pelting also occurred. Calling the attack an “attempt to murder,” Kalyan Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack.

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"Hundreds and hundreds of BJP workers were there, and police were remaining silent spectators, absolutely silent spectators," he said.

(With agency inputs)