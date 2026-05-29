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Wet spell forecast in Himachal till June 4; alert issued for thunderstorm

The inclement weather warning was issued for 10 districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, for Saturday (May 30).

Updated on: May 29, 2026 10:20 pm IST
PTI |
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The weather office here has forecast a wet spell in Himachal Pradesh till June 4, issuing an alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusts at 40-50 kmph across the district, as a bout of severe hailstorm and rain lashed the state capital and adjoining areas on Friday evening.

Shimla: People walk during rain at the Ridge, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Friday, May 29, 2026. (PTI)

The inclement weather warning was issued for 10 districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, for Saturday (May 30).

Light to moderate rain and snow is likely at few places on May 30, while light rain and snow is likely at isolated places between May 31 and June 4, the MeT said.

Also Read | Himachal: 3 killed as temple-bound family meets with fatal accident

Hailstorm accompanied by sharp showers lashed state capital Shimla and adjoining areas on Friday evening. Dark clouds hung low and visibility was reduced to a few metres, forcing vehicles to slow to a crawl.

Light rains were witnessed in isolated places in Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts in the 24 hours since Thursday evening. Nahan in Sirmaur received 14.2 mm of rain, followed by Poanta Sahib at 6.4 mm, Dhaulakuan at 3.5 mm, Kalpa at 2.5 mm, Kukumseri at 2.1 mm, Keylong at 2 mm, while Renuka and Jaton Barrage saw 1 mm rainfall each.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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