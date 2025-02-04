Wet spell likely in northwest India until Wednesday

A wet spell was likely in northwest India until Wednesday and Arunachal Pradesh and northeast Assam on Thursday and Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. Most places in Delhi and isolated areas in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh received very light to light rainfall on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

A western disturbance was impacting the Western Himalayan region and an induced cyclonic circulation was over northwest Rajasthan and adjoining central Pakistan in lower tropospheric levels. The two systems were expected to cause scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the western Himalayan region on Wednesday.

Isolated to scattered light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was likely in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Isolated light rainfall was expected in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president (climate and meteorology) Mahesh Palawat said very light rain and cloudy skies were likely in Delhi on Wednesday. “Very light rain is likely in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. There may be a slight fall in temperatures from February 6 [Thursday] due to northerly winds. Severe winter is over.”

Most places in Delhi and isolated areas in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh received very light to light rainfall on Tuesday.

The IMD said another western disturbance likely to affect northwest India from February 8 was expected to cause scattered light rainfall/snowfall in the western Himalayan region from February 8 to 10.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog conditions (visibility < 50 m) were reported from parts of Punjab, Bihar, and Meghalaya. Dense fog (visibility 50-199 m) was reported in pockets of Odisha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu.

Isolated to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on February 6 and 7. Isolated heavy rainfall was likely in Arunachal Pradesh on February 7.