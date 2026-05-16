What are the Chola plates? Netherlands returns 1,000-year-old Indian heritage to PM Modi

He thanked the government of Netherlands for the gesture, as well as the Leiden University, where the plates had been housed since the mid-19th century.

“A joyous moment for every Indian! Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands. Took part in the ceremony for the same in the presence of Prime Minister Rob Jetten,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared what he described as a “joyous moment” from his visit to Netherlands, announcing the repatriation of 1,000 year-old Chola plates from the country to India.

The Prime Minister is on a five-nation tour. He has already visited the UAE, with the Netherlands being the second leg of his visit. He is scheduled to travel to Sweden, Norway and Italy next, concluding the tour on May 20.

What do we know about the Chola plates? What and how many? In his post, PM Modi said that the ancient artefacts which would be repatriated are a set of 21 large plates and three small plates. These largely contain texts written in Tamil, which Modi referred to as “one of the most beautiful languages of the world.”

Who took them? The plates were taken to Netherlands in the 1700s by Florentius Camper, news agency PTI reported. Camper was part of a Christian mission in India in Nagapattinam, the city mentioned in the plates. This was when the city was under Dutch control.

What do they say? PM Modi's post also provided the history behind the plates, saying they constituted the formalising of an oral commitment. “They relate to the great Rajendra Chola I formalising an oral commitment made by his father, King Rajaraja I. They also showcase the greatness of the Cholas,” PM Modi said, while highlighting India's pride in the Cholas.

“We in India are immensely proud of the Cholas, their culture and their maritime prowess,” the Prime Minister said.

India has been pursuing the return of the Anaimangalam Copper Plates, also known in the Netherlands as the Leiden Plates, since 2012.

They formalise the gifting of Anaimangalam village to a Buddha vihara called Chulamanivarma-vihara in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, according to a press release issued by the ministry of external affairs.

“The restitution of these Chola copper plates assumes significance since they are not merely artefacts of the past, but an invaluable story of India's heritage and civilisation. The homecoming of these plates has a deep emotional appeal for the people of India,” the ministry said.

The plates weigh approximately 30 kg, and are bound together by a bronze ring bearing the royal seal of the Chola dynasty. They are further divided into two sections – one with texts in Sanskrit, and the other in Tamil, PTI reported.

‘Homecoming of Indian cultural artefacts’ Spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs Randhir Jaiswal said the return of the plates “is yet another step in the homecoming of Indian cultural artefacts from abroad.”

He further stated, “A set of 21 large plates and 3 small plates, these royal charters contain texts written in Tamil and Sanskrit and highlight the legacy of the Chola dynasty.”

The original verbal order for the gifting was given by Rajaraja Chola I, which had been recorded in palm leaves. His son, Rajendra Chola I, got the grant amount etched on durable copper plates to preserve it.