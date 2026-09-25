What are CJP's three big demands amid ECI-Gyanesh Kumar row?

The Cockroach Janta Party on Thursday listed three big demands amid the ongoing controversy triggered by a news report claiming internal conflict within the Election Commission.

Abhijeet Dipke speaks during a press conference to demand resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (REUTERS)

Amid renewed focus on CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the poll panel's workings, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, alongside spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka held a press conference, and listed three big demands:

Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and initiation of criminal proceedings against him. Freeze Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and restore the January 2025 voter list. Repeal the 2023 law and reform the Election Commission.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dipke also warned of a nationwide protest which he called including “Jantar Mantar 2.0” if Kumar does not tender his resignation within 48 hours. The warning came weeks after the student protests against the NEET paper leak were concluded, following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as union education minister.

Deep Dive What are the three main demands made by the Cockroach Janta Party regarding Gyanesh Kumar? The Cockroach Janta Party demands Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, a freeze on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) while restoring the January 2025 voter list, and the repeal of the 2023 law to reform the Election Commission. Why does the CJP consider Gyanesh Kumar a threat to democracy? CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claims Gyanesh Kumar is a major threat to democracy, alleging that he has rigged the electoral process and controls who gets to vote, undermining the integrity of elections. How does the CJP plan to protest against the Election Commission's actions? The CJP plans to launch nationwide protests starting October 2 if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign within 48 hours, initiating the protests from Mumbai and expanding to other cities.

The CJP founder alleged that CEC Kumar was the "biggest threat to Indian democracy" and accused the EC of deciding who would be allowed to vote.

Also Read: Differing views are normal but decisions unanimous: Election Commission amid row

What is the controversy about?

The controversy stems from an Indian Express report published earlier this week which said that their was disquiet among CEC Gyanesh Kumar and two election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Two of the three ECI members formally objected to a change in Form 6, the application that Indian citizens fill to get their names on to the electoral roll for the first time, according to the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two of the three ECI members formally objected to a change in Form 6, the application that Indian citizens fill to get their names on to the electoral roll for the first time, according to the report. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: 'Can't call game rigged and continue playing it': Amid ECI row, Abhijeet Dipke asks Opposition to stop fighting polls

Citing the claims in the report, and voter exclusions reported across several states during the SIR, Dipke said: “We are in a difficult phase; the right to vote is being snatched... If you know elections are being rigged you cannot participate. You will have to take a stand.”

Nationwide protest starting October 2: CJP

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A day after the 48-hour ultimatum to Gyanesh Kumar to resign, Dipke announced on Friday that the CJP would launch nationwide protests from October 2. He said that the agitation would begin in Mumbai and spread to other cities from there.

“This Gandhi Jayanti let’s pledge to save democracy,” he said. CJP's co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said, “There cannot be a better date than Oct 2 to reclaim our Republic.”

Earlier today, he also issued a statement saying the Opposition shouldn't fight elections if they think the system is rigged. “When you continue to participate in rigged elections, you legitimise these elections and help maintain the illusion that they are free and fair,” Dipke said in a post.

He questioned the Opposition’s decision to continue contesting elections despite its repeated allegations of electoral irregularities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}