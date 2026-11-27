The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to bring forward the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by linking it to a delimitation exercise that will increase the number of seats allocated to every state and Union territory by 50%.
The bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Friday, November 27, provides for a uniform increase in seats over and above the existing strength, while protecting each state's current share of representation until 2051. It will be introduced in Parliament during the special sitting beginning November 30.
The proposed legislation replaces the earlier Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April, after Opposition parties raised concerns about the possible impact of delimitation on the representation of states, particularly those in southern India.
What changes in the new delimitation bill
- The long title of the new bill has been revised to make clear that it seeks to give effect to reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies, along with the readjustment of seat allocation and the division of states and Union territories into territorial constituencies.
- Centre will constitute the Delimitation Commission as soon as may be after the commencement of the proposed legislation, instead of constituting it from time to time.
- The definition of “population” has been omitted from the bill. Instead, “latest census figures” has been defined as the latest census figures published on the date of commencement of the proposed legislation.
- The duties of the Delimitation Commission have been recast. The allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha and the total number of seats in state Legislative Assemblies will be readjusted in accordance with the proposed legislation. The division of states and Union territories into territorial constituencies will be based on the latest census figures.
- Seats reserved for women will be allotted by rotation in such manner as the Delimitation Commission may determine.
- The new bill provides for a 50% increase in the number of seats to give immediate effect to women's reservation under Article 334A of the Constitution.
Deep Dive
How would the new delimitation bill protect each state's share of Lok Sabha seats?
How would the Delimitation Commission redraw constituencies under the new bill?
How would women's reserved seats be assigned under the delimitation bill?
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