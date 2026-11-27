Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ridiculed the Samajwadi Party’s pledge to provide 2.5 million government jobs and restore the Old Pension Scheme, urging young voters to look up the opposition party’s record when it was in power.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (CMO/PTI) more less

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The chief minister said the new pension scheme, which was being criticised by the Opposition, was notified in 2005 when the SP was in power.

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Targeting the SP’s pledge to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the chief minister said it was the SP which had rolled out the New Pension Scheme in Uttar Pradesh in 2005.

Deep Dive What jobs and pension promises did the Samajwadi Party make? The SP manifesto promised 25 lakh government jobs over five years and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Why did Yogi Adityanath criticize the SP’s promise to restore the Old Pension Scheme? He said the New Pension Scheme was introduced in Uttar Pradesh in 2005, when the SP was in power. He also claimed pension accounts were not opened for employees during the BSP and SP governments from 2007 to 2017. How did Yogi Adityanath compare the SP’s job pledge with his government’s record? He said his government had issued 9.75 lakh government appointments over nine and a half years. He challenged young voters to assess what the SP had done for jobs during its 2012–2017 tenure.

“When I came to power in 2017, new pension accounts of approximately 8 lakh state government employees had been opened in Uttar Pradesh. The NPS was originally implemented in 2005 during the tenure of the SP government,” he said at a government function to distribute appointment letters to 1,594 newly selected auditors and assistant accountants in the Directorate of Internal Audit and Accounts.

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{{^usCountry}} Worse, he said, was that pension accounts for many recruited people were not started for years under the NPS. “When I came to power in 2017, new pension accounts of approximately 8 lakh state government employees had been opened in Uttar Pradesh. Despite the BSP being in power from 2007 to 2012 and the SP from 2012 to 2017, not a single pension account was opened for employees during those periods,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Worse, he said, was that pension accounts for many recruited people were not started for years under the NPS. “When I came to power in 2017, new pension accounts of approximately 8 lakh state government employees had been opened in Uttar Pradesh. Despite the BSP being in power from 2007 to 2012 and the SP from 2012 to 2017, not a single pension account was opened for employees during those periods,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister said the SP has promised in its manifesto to give 3 million jobs to people in five years. “The Samajwadi Party was in power from 2012 to 2017… The youth of UP want to ask what they did while they were in power,” he said.

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He added that his government has given 9.75 lakh government jobs over nine and a half years, contrasting that with four SP terms and three Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) terms. “The two combined [seven times in power], yet the BJP government has distributed more than twice the appointment letters these two parties had given in their tenures,” he said.

Adityanath also said his government overhauled law and order after it suffered under SP rule, and he recalled his 2017 visit to an IT firm when the company had around 100 employees. He said its workforce had grown to 18,000 over the past nine years, with 60% women working across three shifts and commuting home safely because of improved security.