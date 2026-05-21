What do you know about India, Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng asked. A pause before answer

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng has made headlines in India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norwegian capital of Oslo last week. Lyng is at the centre of a row after she called out to Modi in Oslo asking why he would not answer questions from “the freest press in the world”. Modi was exiting the joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store when Lyng interjected.

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng also questioned India's ministry of external affairs on India's human rights status during PM Modi's Europe tour last week(Photo: FB/@helle.l.svendsen)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lyng, who became quite popular in India after she shared the video clip of the incident on X, has since then given several interviews on the incident. One interview has particularly stood out where she was asked about her knowledge of India and understanding of the politics and democracy here.

‘I love Indian food and yoga’

On being asked by a journalist what she knows about India and if she has ever visited the country, Lyng almost went blank and ended up saying that she loves Indian food and yoga.

“I am true to my job which is asking critical questions,” she said in the NDTV interview and took a pause, appearing to looking for an answer. “My impression of India is that it is a great country. The people of India have been so supportive. I love Indian food. I love yoga as well. I have a very good impression of India and its people. But I also question press freedom and human rights violations," she then said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The interviewer then remarked that enjoying Indian curries or yoga does not count as knowing India. “Have you been to India,?” the journalist asked Lyng. “I was gonna go during 2020 but I couldn't because of the pandemic. I have not studied India. India is not a field I cover either. But I have read a lot about it in newspapers and I also read reports about press freedom. I am really excited to learn more. I am excited to follow the discussions more and I have a lot to learn," Lyng replied. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interviewer then remarked that enjoying Indian curries or yoga does not count as knowing India. “Have you been to India,?” the journalist asked Lyng. “I was gonna go during 2020 but I couldn't because of the pandemic. I have not studied India. India is not a field I cover either. But I have read a lot about it in newspapers and I also read reports about press freedom. I am really excited to learn more. I am excited to follow the discussions more and I have a lot to learn," Lyng replied. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lyng, in a commentary published in Norwegian newspaper Dagsavisen, has defended her confrontation with Modi , saying it was the duty of a free press to question powerful leaders and reject “controlled” political appearances.

Also read: After viral PM Modi video, faceoff with MEA's Sibi George, Norwegian journalist says Meta accounts suspended

The journalist wrote that her now-viral question to Modi — “Why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?” — was rooted in Norway’s commitment to press freedom.

“I do not celebrate Norway’s Constitution Day on a Sunday only to refrain from using my freedom of the press on a Monday,” she wrote in the piece.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In her commentary, Helle Lyng argued that democratic societies must allow journalists to challenge leaders openly, especially visiting heads of government.

She said she rejected the idea that foreign leaders could dictate the terms of media access in Norway. Defending adversarial journalism, she wrote that reporters should seek answers from those in power rather than simply accept “talking points”.

After the clip spread online, Lyng also responded to criticism and abuse directed at her on social media.

“Journalism is sometimes confrontational. We seek answers,” she wrote in a separate X post. “If any interview subject, especially with power, does not answer what I asked, I will try to interrupt and get a more focused response. That is my job and duty.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She also denied allegations circulating online that she was acting on behalf of a foreign government, saying: “I am not a foreign spy of any sort.”

Lyng also raised questions on India's human rights violations at a press conference by the ministry of external affairs during Modi's Europe trip. India categorically rejected allegations of human rights violations and highlighted the country's constitutional values of justice, liberty, and freedom of expression.

Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, made the remarks while responding to Helle Lyng Svendsen's question about why India should be trusted given its alleged human rights violations.

This was after Lyng unsuccessfully attempted to ask a question to Modi after he and Store made their media statements without taking questions from the press.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Subsequently, the Indian Embassy in Norway responded to Lyng's social media post on the issue and said she was "most welcome to come and ask your questions" at a press briefing organised by the mission.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON