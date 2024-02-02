 What does the interim budget do for elections? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / What does the interim budget do for elections?

What does the interim budget do for elections?

ByRoshan Kishore
Feb 02, 2024 11:44 AM IST

The BJP has been smart enough to devise schemes which have provided it political credit for helping the poor without even spending a rupee from the budget’s coffers

The short answer to this question is nothing. There are no big-bang populist announcements after all. The slightly long and more correct answer is that it only reiterates the 24x7 political-economy plan which has so far worked very well for the Narendra Modi government. The main contours of this plan are as follows.

In the 10 years the current government has been in power, it has deployed an intricate and detailed network of welfare measures and cultivated a large number of economically obliged voters who have come to be known as “labharthis” (beneficiaries) (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
In the 10 years the current government has been in power, it has deployed an intricate and detailed network of welfare measures and cultivated a large number of economically obliged voters who have come to be known as “labharthis” (beneficiaries) (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

In the 10 years the current government has been in power, it has deployed an intricate and detailed network of welfare measures and cultivated a large number of economically obliged voters who have come to be known as “labharthis” (beneficiaries). While welfare beneficiaries are not a new category in itself in India, the BJP’s political genius lies in the fact that in the last decade, it has built a political communication highway between this vast mass of underclass and the Prime Minister who represents almost all of the political capital of the BJP.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The fact that almost all of India’s welfare delivery now takes place through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) route thanks to the Jan Dhan- Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity has been a critical factor in building this highway. For these sections, the budget is just another day of political messaging in their lives. Every time they receive a welfare benefit – this could be something as inconsequential as a few kilograms of rice or as a significant as a new house – the BJP’s, and more importantly, the Prime Minister’s political messaging is instant and relentless. By extending some of the schemes, such as a large addition to the number of houses under the rural housing scheme, the interim budget has shown that the government is is focused on harvesting the new demographic crop of “labharthis” which is waiting to be obliged.

In fact, the BJP has been smart enough to devise schemes which have provided it political credit for helping the poor without even spending a rupee from the budget’s coffers. The Lakhpati Didi scheme, which has seen an increase of 10 million in the number of targeted beneficiaries, is one such example. The money is all from banks (although guaranteed by the government) and therefore does not add to the government’s fiscal burden, but the credit is the government’s and by extension the BJP’s.

The budget speech’s reference to farmers, poor, women and youth being the only four “castes” worth focusing on, also shows that the BJP is hoping to exploit these welfare programmes to counter any political attempt to resurrect Mandal politics and consolidate other backward classes (OBC) voters against it ahead of the 2024 elections. “Previously, social justice was mostly a political slogan. For our Government, social justice is an effective and necessary governance model”, the finance minister said in her speech. The articulation could not have been clearer.

The other important political component of the budget is narrative-building. As a party which suffered a shock defeat in the 2004 general elections -- they were fought on the economic hubris of “India Shining” campaign -- the BJP has learnt its lessons in setting the economic narrative. It promises prosperity and well-being as work in progress which will only materialise if the BJP continues in power rather than the “it’s your fault if you cannot feel it” approach of “India Shining” . At the same time, it uses its predecessor’s track record to exploit what can be described as retrospective anti-incumbency. The reference to India being in the “fragile five” in 2014 as a result of “the mismanagement of those (UPA) years” is yet another attempt in the budget speech to do precisely that.

And instead of relying on one big defining number, the government’s economic narrative enchants the voter with a thousand details. Airports, Vande Bharat trains, competition among important religious tourism centres, selling the waiving off of tax disputes involving amounts as insignificant as 25,000 and even 10,000 are some such examples. These tidbits might bore the typical macro economist to death but they keep the layperson electorate hooked and happy and add to the number of voters who have been directly obliged by the government in one way or the other.

Last but not the least is the issue of what this budget has done to the numerically insignificant but extremely critical constituency of capital ahead of the elections. The government, by adhering to the fiscal glide path, retaining its capex focus, offering as much as trillion rupees in 50-year interest-free loans to private players to take up scientific research, making sure that tax holidays for entities such as sovereign wealth funds are not interrupted in an election year, and through the finance minister’s subtle expression of satisfaction about inflation being within the “target band” of 2%-6% even though the Reserve Bank of India has been insisting on it stabilising at the actual target of 4% has sent some very important messages to Indian capital. These measures will assuage business sentiment and inflation expectations, bring down cost of doing business and most importantly open hitherto closed parts of the Indian economy for private capital. This also means that big business will be more than happy to bet on the political stability and the policy continuity the BJP promises.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On