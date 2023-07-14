What gifts did PM Modi present to France's leaders? Sitar, Silk fabric, Marble table, and more | Full List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day official visit to France, joined President Emmanuel Macron as the Guest of Honour for the Bastille Day parade, a part of the French National Day celebrations. Additionally, PM Modi attended a lunch hosted by the President of France's National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, in Paris.

PM Modi gifted Sandalwood Sitar for French President Emmanuel Macron(ANI)

During his visit, PM Modi met with several dignitaries and presented a collection of gifts that reflect India's vibrant cultural heritage. Here is the list of gifts presented by PM Modi to the hosts in France:

Sandalwood Sitar for French President Emmanuel Macron

1. Sandalwood Sitar for French President Emmanuel Macron: A unique replica of the Sitar (Veena), a musical instrument, crafted from pure sandalwood. This exquisite piece features carvings of Goddess Saraswati, symbolising knowledge and music, and Lord Ganesha, representing wisdom and obstacle remover. It showcases the ancient art of sandalwood carving practised in Southern India. The piece is illustrated with peacocks – the national bird of India and embellished with intricate carvings that reflect the myriad motifs from Indian culture.

Pochampally Ikat in Sandalwood Box for Brigitte Macron, President’s Spouse:

2. Pochampally Ikat in Sandalwood Box for Brigitte Macron, President’s Spouse: PM Modi gifted a Pochampally silk ikat fabric, renowned for its vibrant colours and intricate designs. Originating from the town of Pochampally in Telangana, India, this fabric represents India's rich textile heritage. It was elegantly presented in a decorative sandalwood box, showcasing the craftsmanship and aromatic qualities of sandalwood.

Marble Inlay Work Table for Élisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France

3. Marble inlay work table for Élisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France: A stunning marble table showcasing the art of 'Marble Inlay Work.' This intricate craftsmanship involves cutting and engraving semi-precious stones on marble, sourced from Makrana, Rajasthan, known for its high-quality marble. The table features small pieces of semi-precious stones carefully placed into grooves, resulting in a beautiful and colourful masterpiece.

Hand-Knitted Silk Kashmiri Carpet for Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of French National Assembly

4. Hand-knitted Silk Kashmiri carpet for Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of French National Assembly: PM Modi presented a soft hand-knitted silk carpet from Kashmir. Known worldwide for its intricate knotted details and captivating colours, the carpet possesses a unique characteristic of displaying different shades when viewed from various angles. Often the colours tend to have a day-and-night variation in shades that seem to impart an illusion of viewing two carpets instead of the actual one carpet.

Sandalwood Hand-carved Elephant Ambavari for Gerard Larcher, President of French Senate

5. Sandalwood Hand-carved Elephant Ambavari for Gerard Larcher, President of French Senate: PM Modi gifted a decorative elephant figurine meticulously carved from pure sandalwood. These figurines symbolise wisdom, strength, and good fortune, holding a special place in Indian culture. They serve as a reminder of the harmonious connection between nature, culture, and art.

