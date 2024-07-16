‘What happened to claims made by non-biological PM’: Congress on Doda encounter

Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Paty-led Centre following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday questions must be raised about the claims made by the “non-biological PM". Congress leader Jairam Ramesh(HT Files )

The Congress leader also claimed that there have been 11 terrorist attacks in the last 78 days in Jammu alone.

“This is a completely new development. In this case, we should rise above party politics and give a strong collective response, but at the same time the question should also be asked: what happened to all those big claims made by the self-proclaimed non-biological Prime Minister and the self-proclaimed Chanakya?” said Ramesh in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Congress leader’s statement came after four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Monday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Modi government has been acting as if everything is “business as usual” in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Deeply distressed by the martyrdom of 4 brave Army soldiers, including an officer, in a terror encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. Our heart goes out to the families of our brave hearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery. No words of strong and unequivocal condemnation will suffice for these acts of violence being perpetrated by cowardly terrorists,” he wrote on X.

Kharge said the spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in the security strategy.

Kashmir Tigers, a shadow group of the Pakistan-backed terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has taken the responsibility for the Doda encounter.

Kashmir Tigers is the same group which had claimed responsibility for the attack on an Indian Army convoy in Kathua on July 9.