‘What has become of us?’: Outrage, disgust pours out on Twitter over murder, mutilation of 3-yr-old Tappal girl

Political leaders and Bollywood actors have joined thousands to tweet their outrage over the murder and mutilation of a three-year-old girl in Tappal town of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the more than 20,000 people who have demanded justice for the girl, whose body was found on June 2 in a dumping ground near her house, three days after she went missing.

Reports said her mutilated body was discovered after a pack of stray dogs were spotted carrying what appeared to be human body parts. The girl was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out after her father allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 5,000.

Police have arrested two of her neighbours, who were identified as Zahid and Aslam, for the crime.

Five policemen have been suspended for neglecting their duty after the murder of the girl sparked widespread condemnation and protests after the girl was found dead in Tappal area of Aligarh on June 2.

“The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. How can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi was joined by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in condemning the murder.

“The brutal murder in Aligarh is yet another inhuman, unspeakable crime against an innocent child. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain her parents must feel. What has become of us?” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on Twitter.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala called on chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure maximum punishment to the accused.

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar also demanded justice for the violent crime against the girl.

Several of Urmila Matondkar’s colleagues in Bollywood also took to Twitter to register their protest.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna and Sunny Leone and rapper Badshah have also called for immediate and strictest punishment in the last 24 hours.

“Horrified, upset and angry to know about baby...! This is definitely not the kind of world we want for our children. We need immediate and strictest punishment for such a heinous crime,” Akshay Kumar tweeted.

“Just so disgusted and angered hearing about... How can somebody even think of doing such a thing. Speechless,” was what Abhishek Bachchan posted.

In her post, Sunny Leone said, “I’m sorry... that you had to live in a world where humans no longer understand Humanity! May God look over you for Eternity as you are an Angel!”

Many also tweeted about the incident saying the girl had been raped before she was murdered but police have said that the post-mortem examination of the girl’s body has not found any sign of a sexual assault.

The family of the girl has been demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 12:19 IST