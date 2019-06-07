Outrage over 3-year-old’s shocking murder in UP’s Aligarh; 5 cops suspended

Five policemen have been suspended for neglecting their duty after the murder of a three-year-old girl with her body mutilated and eyes gouged in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, a senior official said on Friday. The shocking incident has sparked widespread condemnation and protests in the area.

One inspector, three sub-inspectors and one constable have been suspended after the girl was found dead in Tappal, around 50 km form Aligarh, on June 2, said Aligarh’s senior superintendent of police Aakash Kulhari.

Two men - Zahid and Aslam - have been arrested in connection with the crime against the child, whose body was found from a garbage dump near her house three days after she went missing from Tappal on May 31.

The girl’s father said other family members of the accused should also be arrested as the crime could not have been carried out without their knowledge.

He claimed he had borrowed Rs 40,000 from Zahid. Of the total amount, he had returned Rs 35,000 but was threatened by him when he sought more time to pay the remaining Rs 5,000.

The distraught father of the 3-year-old victim threatened he would start a fast-unto death if no further arrests were made.

Aligarh Police said post-mortem examination has not found any sign of sexual assault but a slide has been prepared and sent to the forensic laboratory in Agra. The lab might take about a week to give its report whether the child was raped before the killing, Kulhari said.

The family of the girl has been demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

Police have said they will recommend that the two men arrested should be booked under the National Security Act (NSA). A person can be imprisoned for up to a year without being charged under the NSA.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 11:37 IST