Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / What is e-RUPI? How to use it? List of banks live with this new payment option
india news

What is e-RUPI? How to use it? List of banks live with this new payment option

No digital payment app is needed to use e-RUPI vouchers.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Even if a person does not have a smart phone or a bank account, they can use e-RUPI vouchers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will launch a new cashless payment solution, which will operate based on e-vouchers. The system has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India in collaboration with the department of financial services, health ministry and the National Health Authority.

How to use e-RUPI vouchers

These vouchers are like e-gift cards, which are prepaid in nature. The code of the cards can be shared either via SMS or the OR code can be shared. These e-vouchers will be person and purpose-specific. For example, if you have an e-RUPI voucher for Covid-19 vaccine, then it has to be redeemed for vaccines only.

How is an e-RUPI voucher different from other online payment applications?

E-RUPI is not any platform. It is a voucher meant for specific services. E-RUPI vouchers are purpose-specific and even if one does not have a bank account or a digital payment app or a smartphone can benefit from these vouchers. That is the difference.

These vouchers will be used mostly for health-related payments. Corporates can issue these vouchers for their employees. The Centre had earlier said it would bring in an option for vaccine e-voucher, where one can buy an e-voucher for vaccination in a private hospital and can gift it to another.

The person who is buying the vouchers and issuing them to others can track the utilisation of the vouchers.

Privacy is another issue as the beneficiaries won't have to share their personal details.

How to redeem

No card or hard copy of the voucher is needed for redeeming these. The QR code received via message is enough.

List of banks that are live with e-RUPI

According to National Health Authority, eight banks are already live with e-RUPI, including State Bank of Inia, HDFC, Axis, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
digital payments narendra modi covid vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable

Ek shaam, dosti ke naam
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP