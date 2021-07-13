What is the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021: An explainer

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled a legislation to protect cattle in the state on the first day of the budget session of the assembly that started on Monday. Once enacted, Assam would join other BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, which have similar legislation to protect cows. Here’s an explainer on the Bill:

What does the Bill intend to do?

Ensure preservation of cattle by regulating their slaughter, consumption and illegal transportation. It will be applicable all over Assam. The Bill prevents slaughter of cows unless a registered veterinary officer issues a written certificate that the animal is fit for slaughter. Only those cows that are over 14 years of age or those that have become permanently incapacitated due to work, breeding, accident or deformity will be certified for slaughter. Certified cattle can be slaughtered only in licensed and recognised slaughter houses. The state government may exempt certain places of worship, or certain occasions from slaughter of cattle other than cow, heifer or calf, for religious purposes.

What are the restrictions on transport of cattle?

Transport of cattle from places outside Assam to any place within the state will be banned. Movement of cattle from one place to another within the state will also be restricted. However, competent authority may issue permit for transport of cattle for bona fide agricultural or animal husbandry purposes while following rules laid down by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. No permission would be required to carry cattle to grazing field or for agricultural or animal husbandry purposes within a district. Transportation of cattle to and from registered animal market for the purpose of sale and purchase within a district will also not require permission.

What are the restrictions on sale of beef and beef products?

No one will be allowed to sell beef or beef products in any form except at places permitted by the government. Beef won’t be allowed to be sold in areas which have a predominant population of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and other non-beef-eating communities or within a radius of 5km of any temple, ‘satra’ (Vaishnavite monastery) “or other religious institutions belonging to Hindu religion or any other institution or area as may be prescribed by the competent authority”. At present, consumption of beef is not illegal in Assam and the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950 allows slaughter of cattle above 14 years of age with proper approval by local veterinary officers. The new Bill seeks to repeal the earlier Act.

How does it seek to regulate sale of cattle in animal markets?

Every committee or recognised animal markets shall issue proof of sale and purchase of animals in a prescribed format to the purchaser and maintain proper record for inspection. Violations will lead to cancellation of license of the animal market and the person responsible for violation barred from entering the market and fined. Police and veterinary officers can seize cattle, carcass or vehicles used to transport cattle sold with following rules. The seized cattle shall be handed over to ‘gaushalas’ (cow shelters) or similar institutions.

What are the penalties for violating provisions of the Bill?

Those who violate provisions of the Bill regarding slaughter, sale and transportation of cattle could be punished with imprisonment for anywhere between three and eight years and fines between Rs3 lakh and ₹5 lakh could be imposed on them. However, the trial court can impose a lesser punishment or fine. Repeat offenders will be punished with double the imprisonment and fine for the second and subsequent convictions.

How could the Bill affect other northeastern states?

Assam is the main gateway to the northeast region and apart from cattle, all other goods coming from other parts of the country enter through it. The Bill is likely to affect supply in several Christian-majority states in the region where beef is consumed. While Nagaland and Mizoram have not reacted yet to Assam’s legislation, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said last week that it will take up the issue with the Centre if the new law affects supply of beef to the state.

Why are Opposition parties and minority organisations against the Bill?

Opposition parties in the state, Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and minority organisations said the Bill could lead to communal tensions and also affect livelihood of many involved in the cattle trade business legally. AIUDF said the Bill is aimed at targeting a particular community and the state’s BJP-led government wants to polarise people through it. Congress said interpretation of the Bill could be contentious and could lead to attacks on communities that consume beef. Both parties said they would seek appropriate amendments to the Bill. The All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) said that clauses like ban on sale of beef within 5km radius of temples were illogical and urged the government not to interfere with the food habits of people. It said the ban on transportation would affect lives of many and would also affect government revenue collection from sale of cattle.