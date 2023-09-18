What is women's reservation bill which took center stage in Parliament?

The women's reservation bill, also known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2008, has taken center stage of the five-day Parliament special session that began on Monday, with several parties pushing for the discussion and passing of the long-standing bill. The legislation, if passed, would reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

