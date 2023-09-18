Parliament session LIVE Updates: Day 1 to mark 75 years of India's legislative journey

Parliament Session Live Updates: Amid a lot of buzz, the ‘special’ session of Parliament is set to begin today, Septmeber 18. Althogh lists of business have been circulated by the Union government, speculations intensified after the Opposition parties claimed the Centre may bring in surprise elements during the five-day session in the Parliament. A view of the old Parliament House building(PTI)

The first day of the sitting will mark the 75 years of the parliamentart journey right from the forming of the Constituent Assembly. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will discuss the chievements, experiences, memories and learnings in the last 75 years.

Meanwhile during the all-party meeting ahead of the session, leaders of parties across the political spectrum pushed for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Some Opposition parties questioned the timing of the session and also pointed out that the circulated agenda didn't state the five-day session would be a special session.

The government has given out a tentative list of legislative business that will be taken up which includes the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, the Post Office Bill, 2023 and the Chief Election Commissioner, Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023.