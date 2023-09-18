News / India News / Parliament session LIVE Updates: Day 1 to mark 75 years of India's legislative journey
Live

Parliament session LIVE Updates: Day 1 to mark 75 years of India's legislative journey

Sep 18, 2023 08:06 AM IST
Parliament Session Live Updates: Follow latest updates on the 5-day ‘special’ session here – a one-stop place to bring up to speed with parliamentary business.

Parliament Session Live Updates: Amid a lot of buzz, the ‘special’ session of Parliament is set to begin today, Septmeber 18. Althogh lists of business have been circulated by the Union government, speculations intensified after the Opposition parties claimed the Centre may bring in surprise elements during the five-day session in the Parliament.

A view of the old Parliament House building
A view of the old Parliament House building(PTI)

The first day of the sitting will mark the 75 years of the parliamentart journey right from the forming of the Constituent Assembly. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will discuss the chievements, experiences, memories and learnings in the last 75 years.

Meanwhile during the all-party meeting ahead of the session, leaders of parties across the political spectrum pushed for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Some Opposition parties questioned the timing of the session and also pointed out that the circulated agenda didn't state the five-day session would be a special session.

The government has given out a tentative list of legislative business that will be taken up which includes the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, the Post Office Bill, 2023 and the Chief Election Commissioner, Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 18, 2023 08:06 AM IST

    Parliament Session Live: Why Derek O'Brien says Centre hasn't released the agenda yet?

    The agenda for the special Parliament session has still not been announced, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien said on Thursday because the announcement bulletin has a ‘sinister line’ saying this is not the exhaustive list of business. "They will be up to dirty tricks, and they can add some business last minute," he alleged. Read more

  • Sep 18, 2023 07:58 AM IST

    Parliament Session Live: BJP MPs to ‘positively present’ during the session following 3-line whip

    The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all Lok Sabha members asking them to be positively present at Parliament on all five days of the Special Parliament session starting from September 18. Some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing, the whip said. "All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha from Monday, the 18th September to Friday, the 22nd September 2023. All members of BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout on all the five days i.e. from Monday, the 18th September to Friday the 22nd September 2023 and support the Government's stand," the whip read. Read more

  • Sep 18, 2023 07:47 AM IST

    Parliament Session Live: What women MPs say about old building complex as they set to move to new construction

    In a first since independence, the legislature of India is set to move to a new complex during the special Parliament session. In a show of paying respect to the legacy of the old building, ten women parliamentarian across political lines recount their experiences and memories in a bid to offer their tributes to the edifice that remained the epicentre of India's democratic journey, as they prepare to bid the structure farewell.

    All ten parliamentarians share messages of nostalgia of their jouney through the hallowed halls of the old Parliament building in hand-written notes. Read more

  • Sep 18, 2023 07:42 AM IST

    Parliament Session Live: VP Dhankhar hoists tricolour at new building; watch

    Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building a day before the special session of the Parliament. After days of speculation over the agenda of the special session called by the government, a parliamentary bulletin said the two houses would discuss Parliament’s 75-year journey on the first day. The tentative list of business for the Parliament Session includes the bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage.

  • Sep 18, 2023 07:33 AM IST

    Parliament Session Live: What was discussed in all-party meeting?

    Leaders of parties across the political spectrum pushed for the passage of the women’s reservation bill at the all-party meeting called by the Union government on Sunday, a day before Parliament meets for a five-day special session. Some of the opposition leaders present questioned the timing of the session and the listed agenda and demanded to know if the government had planned to advance the winter session by rescheduling the House sittings. Read more

  • Sep 18, 2023 07:26 AM IST

    Parliament Session Live: What is on the cards during the 5-day sitting?

    1. The government has also provided a tentative list of legislative business to be taken up during the session, including a bill that seeks to exclude the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the panel to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).
    2. Bills that will be taken up for consideration and passage include The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, and The Post Office Bill, 2023, among others.
    3.  Several parties have demanded reviving the women's reservation bill. Read more
Number Theory: Monsoon has ground to cover in its last 2 weeks

india news
Updated on Sep 18, 2023 07:51 AM IST

Most of India's reservoirs will remain dry even after its main rainy season

People crossing a Road in a Heavy Monsoon Rain (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
ByAbhishek Jha

Get over ‘West is bad guy' syndrome: Jaishankar takes indirect swipe at China

He said manufacturing, employment came under stress due to their markets being flooded by cheap goods -- an indirect reference to the Chinese trade policies.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar(PTI)
india news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 07:01 AM IST
PTI |

‘First home…special place’: 10 women MPs pen down memories from old Parliament

The MPs reminisced about their first days at the Parliament as members and shared their journeys they had so far.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (L) and TMC MP Mahua Moitra (R) are among 10 women parliamentarians who wrote their messages.(PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 18, 2023 08:03 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Parliament session starts today amid buzz over surprise bill. What's on cards?

The Parliament session will begin with discussions on the parliamentary journey of 75 years.

The discussion on the parliamentary journey will be held simultaneously in both the Houses. (HT Archive)
india news
Updated on Sep 18, 2023 08:03 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Four of Nepalese family found dead in Bengaluru rural, probe on

According to police officers, the individuals were found dead on Sunday morning.The incident came to light when the poultry farm owner Mohan called workers in the morning, but none answered calls

Four members of a Nepalese migrant family died in mysterious circumstances at a poultry farm in Bangalore rural district of Karnataka late on September 16 (Representative Image.)
india news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 12:47 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru

Drugs worth 7.89-crore seized, 14 peddlers held

Bengaluru City police commissioner B Dayananda said seven separate cases were registered at police stations in Varthur, Banashankari, Vidyaranyapura, Cottonpet, and Kadugodi, adding that the arrests and seizures took place over a week

FILE PHOTO--Police on Saturday seized drugs worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 crore and arrested 14 peddlers including three foreigners in Karnataka. (PTI)
india news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 12:45 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

‘Upper caste’ family blocks access to road, Dalits file complaint

According to people familiar with the matter, the deputy commissioner instructed the taluk tehsildar to look into the complaint

They emphasized that lack of road connectivity has created significant challenges to their community, impacting their daily lives and access to essential infrastructure.
india news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 12:43 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh

Karnataka: 3 menstruating women locked by villagers, officials ensure release

According to officials, Gubbi taluk tehsildar B Arathi raided Chikanettagunte village and released the three menstruating women

The Golla community in Tumakuru district still practices the superstition of isolating women during menstruation (File photo)
india news
Updated on Sep 18, 2023 12:44 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh

Sanatana Dharma row and its impact on Tamil Nadu politics

Udayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma have ignited a political debate in Tamil Nadu, with BJP and DMK engaging in a battle of ideologies. The controversy has the potential to impact both parties in the upcoming elections.

Udhayanidhi Stalin (ANI)
india news
Updated on Sep 18, 2023 12:41 AM IST
ByRamu Manivannan

Shah slams previous govts for ‘appeasement politics’ in Telangana

No previous government celebrated the "Hyderabad Liberation Day" in 75 years due to appeasement policies, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union home minister Amit Shah inspects the parade during Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground, in Secunderabad onSunday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 18, 2023 12:34 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

BRS, BJP hit out at Congress over its 6 poll promises for Telangana

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao said forget about implementing the six guarantees for the people of Telangana, there is no guarantee that the Congress would come to power

T Harish Rao (ANI)
india news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 12:32 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Kerala youtuber rejects charge of sexually harassing woman from Saudi Arabia

Suban claimed that the woman had cooked up the allegations against him as she wanted ‘reach’ or attention on social media

Suban, currently on a tour in Canada, posted a video on his YouTube account dismissing the charges against him as fake. (HT Archives)
india news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 12:31 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma, Kochi

Tamil Nadu: Letter by criminal fearing fake encounter surfaces after his killing

According to the police, a team of officials, on Saturday, went to arrest Viswanathan in a case, when he attacked two police officers including a sub-inspector, who shot him in self-defence

A three-page complaint from Viswanathan, addressed to senior police officers in Kancheepuram and Tamil Nadu government’s home department, dated August 28, has surfaced (HT Archives)
india news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 12:31 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan, orange alert for 7 districts

The department issued the red alert for Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Sirohi (red) for Sunday and orange alert for Dungarpur, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Udaipur, Barmer, Jalore and Pali for Monday

Locals wade through a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains, in Fatehpur (PTI)
india news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur
