Parliament session LIVE Updates: Day 1 to mark 75 years of India's legislative journey

Parliament Session Live Updates: Amid a lot of buzz, the ‘special’ session of Parliament is set to begin today, Septmeber 18. Althogh lists of business have been circulated by the Union government, speculations intensified after the Opposition parties claimed the Centre may bring in surprise elements during the five-day session in the Parliament.
The first day of the sitting will mark the 75 years of the parliamentart journey right from the forming of the Constituent Assembly. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will discuss the chievements, experiences, memories and learnings in the last 75 years.
Meanwhile during the all-party meeting ahead of the session, leaders of parties across the political spectrum pushed for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Some Opposition parties questioned the timing of the session and also pointed out that the circulated agenda didn't state the five-day session would be a special session.
The government has given out a tentative list of legislative business that will be taken up which includes the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, the Post Office Bill, 2023 and the Chief Election Commissioner, Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023.
Why Derek O'Brien says Centre hasn't released the agenda yet?
The agenda for the special Parliament session has still not been announced, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien said on Thursday because the announcement bulletin has a 'sinister line' saying this is not the exhaustive list of business. "They will be up to dirty tricks, and they can add some business last minute," he alleged.
BJP MPs to 'positively present' during the session following 3-line whip
The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all Lok Sabha members asking them to be positively present at Parliament on all five days of the Special Parliament session starting from September 18. Some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing, the whip said. "All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha from Monday, the 18th September to Friday, the 22nd September 2023. All members of BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout on all the five days i.e. from Monday, the 18th September to Friday the 22nd September 2023 and support the Government's stand," the whip read.
What women MPs say about old building complex as they set to move to new construction
In a first since independence, the legislature of India is set to move to a new complex during the special Parliament session. In a show of paying respect to the legacy of the old building, ten women parliamentarian across political lines recount their experiences and memories in a bid to offer their tributes to the edifice that remained the epicentre of India's democratic journey, as they prepare to bid the structure farewell.
All ten parliamentarians share messages of nostalgia of their jouney through the hallowed halls of the old Parliament building in hand-written notes. Read more
VP Dhankhar hoists tricolour at new building; watch
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building a day before the special session of the Parliament. After days of speculation over the agenda of the special session called by the government, a parliamentary bulletin said the two houses would discuss Parliament’s 75-year journey on the first day. The tentative list of business for the Parliament Session includes the bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage.
What was discussed in all-party meeting?
Leaders of parties across the political spectrum pushed for the passage of the women's reservation bill at the all-party meeting called by the Union government on Sunday, a day before Parliament meets for a five-day special session. Some of the opposition leaders present questioned the timing of the session and the listed agenda and demanded to know if the government had planned to advance the winter session by rescheduling the House sittings.
What is on the cards during the 5-day sitting?
- The government has also provided a tentative list of legislative business to be taken up during the session, including a bill that seeks to exclude the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the panel to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).
- Bills that will be taken up for consideration and passage include The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, and The Post Office Bill, 2023, among others.
- Several parties have demanded reviving the women's reservation bill.