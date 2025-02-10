‘Cursed by Yamuna…’: What L-G told CM Atishi while accepting her resignation

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena reportedly told outgoing Delhi chief minister Atishi that she lost the assembly elections due to a "curse by Yamuna Maiya" when she visited Raj Bhawan to submit her resignation, ANI reported New Delhi, Feb 09 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi tenders her resignation as CM to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Quoting sources, the news agency reported that when Atishi arrived at Raj Niwas to submit her resignation, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena reminded her that he had repeatedly cautioned the government on public interest issues, particularly the cleaning of the Yamuna river.

Sexena is said to have told Atishi that the AAP lost due to a “curse by Yamuna Maiya,” saying despite his repeated warnings on public concerns, including Yamuna's condition, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had continued to ignore them.

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections, Yamuna's cleanliness was a key campaign issue. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the Haryana government of mixing “poison in the Yamuna,” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his poll speech, promised that the BJP would make “Yamuna ji the identity of Delhi.”

The BJP secured a historic victory in the Delhi assembly elections, ending AAP's rule and returning to power in the national capital after 27 years.

The party won a two-thirds majority with 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally dropped sharply to 22 from its previous 62.

Atishi managed to retain the Kalkaji seat after a closely contested battle, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,521 votes.

Her victory stood out for AAP, as several of its senior leaders, including former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.

Meanwhile, lieutenant governor VK Saxena dissolved the seventh legislative assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, clearing the way for the formation of a new BJP-led government in the national capital.

With ANI inputs