Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / What name change! Bakhtiyarpur my birthplace: Nitish Kumar
india news

What name change! Bakhtiyarpur my birthplace: Nitish Kumar

“What rubbish!” said the chief minister when a reporter asked him about renaming Bakhtiyarpur. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (File photo)

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday reacted sharply to a question on speculations over changing the name of Bakhtiyarpur, stating it was his birthplace.

“What rubbish!” said the chief minister when a reporter asked him about renaming Bakhtiyarpur. “Why will the name be changed. It is my birthplace,” he added.

Addressing the media after a ‘janata darbar’, the chief minister said, “Some people keep talking about Bakhtiyarpur without any reason.”

With a smile he then said when an Act on Nalanda University was tabled in Parliament, an MP had said the destroyer of the famed varsity had stationed his camp in Bakhtiyarpur. "Now, a man born in the same place is rebuilding Nalanda University.”

RELATED STORIES

According to a report in Live Hindustan, BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur has renewed the name change demand which was raised two years ago by his party colleague Gopal Narayan Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

Stating that it was a matter of concern that oppressor Bakhtiyar Khilji who had destroyed Nalanda University was still being glorified, Singh had suggested Bakhtiyarpur Railway Station be renamed after famous Buddhist tourist spots.

He said Khilji had destroyed the world-renowned educational institute and killed 2,000 to 3,000 Buddhist monks and the new name could be after Nalanda or Rajgir.

A body backed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had also written to Kumar with a similar proposal days after Allahabad became Prayagraj and Faizabad district renamed as Ayodhya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nitish kumar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hathras rape: A year on, still living in fear, buried under social stigma

India stands by Afghan people, provided it has unfettered access: Jaishankar

‘Samples of 17 close contacts have tested negative for Nipah’: Kerala health min

At UN high-level meeting on Afghanistan, Jaishankar reiterates India’s commitment
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP