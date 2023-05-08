'What scares those': BJP's Khushbu after Kerala Story pulled down in Tamil Nadu

BJP leader and National Commission for Women member Khushbu Sundar condemned the opposition to The Kerala Story in her state and said people should be allowed to decide what they want to watch. Theatres in Tamil Nadu stopped the screening of the controversial movie that was released on May 5 citing poor box office collection. "TN govt gives lame reasons to cancel the shows. Thank you for letting people know that it's a must watch film," actor-turned-politician Khushbu tweeted.

"Wonder what scares those who are fighting to ban #TheKeralaStory . The blatantly told truth or the fear of realising of being part of the truth, unknowingly & silently for years," the BJP leader added.

Tamil Nadu theatre owners stopped screening the movie from May 7 citing the absence of any big star in the movie. M Subramaniam, president of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, said the movie was screened in some pan-India multiplexes but it did not do well "Given that, theatres decided that it was not worth going through the threat of protests and such," Subramaniam said.

The Kerala Story has been at the centre of a controversy as it claims thousands of Muslim women from Kerala were inducted into the ISIS. As soon as the teaser of the movie starring Adah Sharma dropped, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan called it a propaganda of the Sangh family. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the claim that 33,000 women have been trained by the IS is false and exaggerated.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election, it became a poll issue after PM Modi referred to the movie in his election speech.

BJP national president JP Nadda watched the movie in Karnataka and said the movie exposes a new kind of terrorism which involves no ammunition. "There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion..." Nadda said.

Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said those who are opposing The Kerala Story are supporters of PFI and ISIS.

