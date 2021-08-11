'Whatever brings you joy': Tina Dabi's social media post goes viral

An Instagram post of IAS officer Tina Dabi has now gone viral after a family court in Jaipur granted divorce to Dabi and Athar Khan. The post was made on Tuesday, when the duo, the two IAS toppers, were officially divorced. "People are going to talk about you. No matter what you do. So you might as well do whatever brings you joy and live your best life," the post shared by Tina Dabi on Instagram said.

The duo got married in 2018 and came into the limelight as their wedding was seen as a symbol of communal harmony. But before their wedding, they were in the limelight as both of them were toppers in the UPSC in 2015. Dabi became the first-ever Dalit woman to top the UPSC examinations. Kashmir's Athar stood second. The duo filed for mutual divorce in 2020.

Watch: 'Whatever brings you joy': IAS officer Tina Dabi after formal divorce with Athar Aamir Khan

The court granted them divorce under Section 28 of the Special Marriage Act.

Both Tina Dabi and Athar Ahmed were allotted Rajasthan cadre. Despite the interest their marriage, which had three receptions in Jaipur, Pahalgam and Delhi, garnered, Tina Dabi at the time of wedding said their marriage was above religious divides.

In 2020, the rift in their marriage was out in the open as Tina, who is active on social media, dropped Khan from her surname and it was reported that at the same time, Athar too unfollowed Tina on some social media platforms.