Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Whatever brings you joy': Tina Dabi's social media post goes viral
india news

'Whatever brings you joy': Tina Dabi's social media post goes viral

No matter what you do, people are going to talk about you, Tina Dabi posted on social media.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Tina Dabi was the first-ever Dalit woman to top the UPSC examinations.(Ravi Choudhary/HT File Photo)

An Instagram post of IAS officer Tina Dabi has now gone viral after a family court in Jaipur granted divorce to Dabi and Athar Khan. The post was made on Tuesday, when the duo, the two IAS toppers, were officially divorced. "People are going to talk about you. No matter what you do. So you might as well do whatever brings you joy and live your best life," the post shared by Tina Dabi on Instagram said.

The duo got married in 2018 and came into the limelight as their wedding was seen as a symbol of communal harmony. But before their wedding, they were in the limelight as both of them were toppers in the UPSC in 2015. Dabi became the first-ever Dalit woman to top the UPSC examinations. Kashmir's Athar stood second. The duo filed for mutual divorce in 2020.

Watch: 'Whatever brings you joy': IAS officer Tina Dabi after formal divorce with Athar Aamir Khan

The court granted them divorce under Section 28 of the Special Marriage Act.

Both Tina Dabi and Athar Ahmed were allotted Rajasthan cadre. Despite the interest their marriage, which had three receptions in Jaipur, Pahalgam and Delhi, garnered, Tina Dabi at the time of wedding said their marriage was above religious divides.

In 2020, the rift in their marriage was out in the open as Tina, who is active on social media, dropped Khan from her surname and it was reported that at the same time, Athar too unfollowed Tina on some social media platforms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tina dabi athar khan indian administrative serivce
TRENDING NEWS

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP