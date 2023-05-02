What's next for nephew as Sharad Pawar announces exit as party chief? 10 points

Nationalist Congress party chief Sharad Pawar in an unexpected move on Tuesday announced his resignation from the post of the party turning the tables in Maharashtra politics. Hectic parleys followed the announcement as emotional NCP workers protested, and threatened suicide across the state after Sharad Pawar's announcement. Nephew Ajit Pawar who was speculated to support the BJP said his uncle has agreed to reconsider his decision in the next 2-3 days.

Here is what happened throughout the day

After Sharad Pawar's announcement on Tuesday, there was a meeting at his residence attended by top NCP leaders.

1. At the event of his autobiography launch, Sharad Pawar announced his decision to resign as the party chief. He said he will be with the NCP, won't retire from public life; but will not remain the chief.

2. Sharad Pawar recommended a committee to decide on the election of the party president. The committee should have Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, K K Sharma, P C Chacko, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde and Jaydev Gaikwad, Pawar said.

Read | ‘No right to…’: Tears, protest as Sharad Pawar drops NCP chief bombshell

3. The committee met at Sharad Pawar's residence after the event. Following the meeting, Ajit Pawar said Sharad Pawar sought 3-4 days to rethink his decision.

4. The decision caught NCP workers by surprise as top NCP leaders claimed they were not aware of the decision.

5. Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule last month hinted at two big developments in the party -- one in Maharashtra and the other in Delhi. Sharad Pawar's announcement seemed to be one of them which also proved that it was a long-planned decision.

6. Ajit Pawar said the decision was taken on May 1 but was not announced because of the Maha Vikas Aghadi rally.

Read | 'I called Uddhav, told whatever Ajit did...': Sharad Pawar in autobiography

7. Though Sharad Pawar officially will reconsider his decision, speculations are rife over his successor. Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Rohit Pawar (grandson of Sharad Pawar's elder brother Appasaheb Pawar) are among the frontrunners.

8. Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar were seen having a private discussion at the event after Sharad Pawar's announcement triggering speculations that they were aware of the decision.

9. Ajit Pawar recently claimed that NCP is ready to form the government in Maharashtra and he is ready to be the CM. Supriya Sule too supported Ajit Pawar's claim. Whether Sharad Pawar's stepping down is clearing the way for a major change in Maharashtra is not yet known.

10. The BJP, the Congress and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) reacted cautiously to Sharad Pawar's announcement. The BJP said it's an internal matter of the party while the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed hope that he continues in the post.

