'When BJP-supported people insulted freedom movement': Congress slams PM Modi in veiled dig at Kangana

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mann ki Baat on Sunday where he talked about India's freedom struggle, the Congress on Sunday said the Prime Minister was silent when people whom BJP patronises insulted the freedom movement of India. "Now through his empty talks on the freedom fight on Mann ki Baat, he won't be able to gain people's trust," the Congress tweeted from its official handle on Sunday, in a veiled dig at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her controversial comments on the freedom struggle.

Talking about Jhansi and Bundelkhand, PM Modi on his Mann ki Baat said the contribution of Jhansi and Bundelkhand in India's freedom struggle is known to everyone. This region has given the country Ranu Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai and also Major Dhyan Chand.

Without naming Kangana Ranaut, the Congress in its tweet slammed the actor and her comments that India got true freedom in 2014, which triggered outrage against the actor and several complaints have been filed against her. "If we get freedom as a 'bheek', is it even freedom? What the British left behind in the name of Congress... They were the extension of the British...,” she said.

Defending her comment, she later questioned which war was fought in 1947 that led to freedom. "...1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this," the actor said.

