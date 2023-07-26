When PM Modi predicted 2023's no-confidence motion 5 years ago, video viral

No-confidence motion against PM Modi government: 10 things to knowAs the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi brought a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, a 2018 video of PM Modi predicting the same has gone viral. In the video, PM Modi can be seen urging the opposition to prepare for a no-confidence motion in 2023 -- drawing laughter in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi made the statement after NDA won the trust vote in 2018 with a thumping majority. In 2018, the no-trust vote was moved by Telugu Desam Party and was supported by many parties then in Opposition. Sumitra Mahajan was the Lok Sabha speaker who allowed the trust vote and NDA received 314 votes. The clip of PM Modi's prediction in 2018 that there will be a no-confidence motion in 2023 is doing the rounds.

“I would like to extend my good wishes that you prepare well so that in 2023 (he pauses as members laugh) you get a chance to bring no-confidence motion again,” PM Modi said.

As his speech was interrupted by opposition members who questioned his prediction as his pride, PM Modi said, "Ye samarpanbhav hai. The result of pride is becoming 40 from 400."

No-confidence motion in Parliament amid Manipur outrage

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance -- the united opposition front -- decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the government so that PM Modi is compelled to speak in Parliament on the Manipur issue. The no-confidence motion is bound to fail as th NDA has majority and so the no-confidence motion, the first major step of the opposition after they came under INDIA is being seen more of a battle of perception -- whether the opposition can force the government to debate Manipur. The government said it is ready to debate Manipur but the opposition is running away from the debate.

