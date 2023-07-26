No-confidence motion LIVE News Updates: Congress to hold meeting of party MPs at 10.30am

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) said on Tuesday that it will be bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in an attempt to make him respond to raging issues, including the Manipur situation. This came after days of acrimony and disruption in Parliament coupled with the BJP’s refusal to accept the Opposition’s demand that Modi speak on Manipur. Opposition MPs stage a walkout amid a protest over the Manipur issue during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

On Tuesday, Union home minister Amit Shah made another attempt to break the deadlock in both the houses of Parliament by writing to leaders of the Opposition, offering a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

At the floor strategy meeting of the INDIA alliance, leaders of the member-parties discussed a proposal to move a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha. The Narendra Modi government, which enjoys the support of at least 332 MPs in the Lok Sabha, faces virtually no threat from this no-confidence motion.