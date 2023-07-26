No-confidence motion LIVE News Updates: Congress to hold meeting of party MPs at 10.30am
No-confidence motion LIVE Updates: The Narendra Modi govt, which enjoys support of 332 MPs in Lok Sabha, faces virtually no threat from no-confidence motion.
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) said on Tuesday that it will be bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in an attempt to make him respond to raging issues, including the Manipur situation. This came after days of acrimony and disruption in Parliament coupled with the BJP’s refusal to accept the Opposition’s demand that Modi speak on Manipur.
On Tuesday, Union home minister Amit Shah made another attempt to break the deadlock in both the houses of Parliament by writing to leaders of the Opposition, offering a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.
At the floor strategy meeting of the INDIA alliance, leaders of the member-parties discussed a proposal to move a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha. The Narendra Modi government, which enjoys the support of at least 332 MPs in the Lok Sabha, faces virtually no threat from this no-confidence motion.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 26, 2023 06:37 AM IST
Opposition to bring no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against government: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary
The Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said.
Opposition members have resorted to protests and sloganeering in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing repeated adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.
"Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government tomorrow," Chowdhary, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, told ANI on Tuesday.
"Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the Prime Minister on Manipur. He should make a statement on the Manipur violence as he is our leader in the parliament," he said.
(ANI)
- Jul 26, 2023 06:21 AM IST
How INDIA decided on no-confidence motion against govt
On Monday evening, a senior INDIA alliance leader tossed the idea to bring a no-confidence motion against the government to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, people aware of the matter told HT.
When the Opposition leaders met on Tuesday at 10am at his office, Kharge announced the proposal and sought the opinion of all leaders after disposing of the remaining agenda. The notice for the no-confidence motion will be submitted to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday before 10am. The INDIA parties will meet again on Wednesday to collect signatures of the MPs for the notice.
The leaders had already taken into account the pros and cons of pushing a no-confidence motion against an alliance that dominates the Lok Sabha with 332 seats. “We know the result would be a foregone conclusion. But we will force the PM to speak on issues if we move a no-confidence motion. And if they try to avoid a debate (citing disruptions), it will be a moral victory,” said a leader.