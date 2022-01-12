When will Covid surge in India decline? IISc-ISI model projects 3 scenarios

The latest projection by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science and the Indian Statistical Institute claims the present surge of India will begin to decline from February, though it will vary from state to state, and the present curve will be flattened by March-April. The peak might see over 8 lakh daily cases in India, the latest projection said. The latest projections take into account the rising Covid graph of India till January 10 and Omicron transmissibility rates in South Africa.

For this projection, the scientists have provided three scenarios: 100% susceptible population, 60% susceptible population and 30% susceptible population. In all three scenarios, the curve will be flattened by April. In case of 30% and 60% susceptibility, the surge will decline in February, in case of 100% susceptibility, it will take some more time, the graph shows.

The latest projection of Covid surge by the IISc-ISC scientists.

Here are the main takeaways from the latest projections

1. India's estimated hospital requirement can go beyond 4 lakh per day in the worst-case scenario i.e. if 100% population is susceptible to the virus now.

2. Considering 60% population susceptible, the hospital requirement can go a little above 3 lakh per day.

ISI-IISC-Team provides new projections. More optimistic scenario than @IHME_UW,

3. The requirement of ICU beds can go beyond 20,000 in the worst-case scenario. Otherwise, it will remain between 10,000 to 15,000.

Projection of hospital and ICU requirement in January, February

4. The wave will begin to decline in February and by March 1, the curve will start to flatten. In April 2022, the third wave will end in India. However, the exact timing will be different for different states

5. Giving statewise predictions, the model shows that Delhi at present is reporting over 20,000 cases. If Delhi has a 60% susceptible population, then daily cases will rise over 40,000. In case of 100% susceptibility, daily cases may rise above 60,000.

6. Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Punjab will see a delayed surge, the projection show, which means when cases in other states begin to decline, these states and UTs may see the surge.

7. Maharashtra in the worst-case scenario will report over 1.75 lakh cases per day. In a60% susceptible situation, the state will report over 1 lakh cases per day at the peak.

8. Karnataka in the worst-case scenario will report over 1.20 lakh daily cases, but in that case, the peak will come in February first week. In a 60% susceptible situation, Karnataka's peak will see a little over 80,000 cases daily.

