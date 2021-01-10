When will Mumbai locals be open for all? Decision likely in coming week

The lifeline of Mumbai, local trains, was back on track since June last year after the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25, but the initial services were only for essential workers. Now with the number of Covid-19 cases being contained, the authorities are in the talks to take the services to pre-Covid days, adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. The Maharashtra government has recently told the Bombay high court that the final decision regarding opening locals for all will be taken in the coming week.

Timeline of Mumbai local reopening after lockdown

> From October, Mumbai locals allowed women passengers between 11am to 3pm and after 7pm till the last train.

> In October, the railway authorities also permitted lawyers to travel in local trains except during morning peak hours between 8am and 11am and from 4pm to 7pm in the evening.

> In November, teachers, as well as non-teaching school staff, were allowed to board suburban trains.

> In December, practising lawyers and registered clerks of advocates were permitted to travel even during morning peak hours. Evening peak hours between 4pm and 7pm, however, remained restricted.

> Now the authorities are mulling whether to allow passengers before 7am and after 10pm. But till January 5, there was night curfew in Maharashtra, which has not been extended so far.

The Mumbai Suburban system has been transporting millions in the commercial capital of India for many years. Western Railways operate the local trains in Mumbai from Churchgate, the city's business centre to Dahanu Road covering a distance of 123 Kms and 36 stations. Central Railways operate local trains on Central line, Harbour line, Trans-Harbour line, Nerul–Uran line, Panvel-Karjat line and Panvel-Diva-Vasai line. The system is known to be commuting 35 lakh passengers every day round the clock.