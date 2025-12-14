‘When you work as a dedicated worker…’: What Nitin Nabin said after BJP names him National Working President

Bihar minister Nitin Nabin was all elated even as thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda after the BJP named him next national working president. Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha garlanding Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin after appointed as BJP National Working president during felicitation ceremony at BJP office in Patna, Bihar. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Nabin, a fifth-term MLA and minister in the Bihar cabinet, was the BJP's in-charge for Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to reporters outside his Patna residence, he said he would take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The Bihar minister now faces the task of leading the party as it gears for elections in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and other states, unless the party announces a new full-time president before the elections are scheduled.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister's blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided," Nabin told ANI.

"It's the hard work of the party workers, and I believe that when you work as a dedicated worker, the senior leaders of the party always take note of that, and I will continue to work with them," Nitin Nabin added.

The appointment of Nabin as the party’s new working president comes into effect immediately, the BJP said. He succeeded Union Minister JP Nadda, who has served as the BJP National President since January 2020.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who is part of the NDA alliance, congratulated the 45-year-old leader on the new responsibility.

According to a CMO statement, Kumar said Nabin is a dedicated and disciplined politician, who will lend strength to the BJP with the new responsibility.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, "This is a moment of pride for the BJP. As an ordinary worker from Bihar, Nabin has worked in the organisation with consistent dedication".

He was also felicitated by Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and other leaders upon his appointment as the National Working President.

Nitin Nabin, 45, is the youngest BJP president ever. The fifth-term MLA is not just the first BJP president from Bihar, but also from Eastern India.

He has held the posts of Minister of the Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing and Law Department in the Bihar government.