BJP appoints Bihar minister Nitin Nabin as working president

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Parliamentary board on Sunday appointed Nitin Nabin, as the party’s new working president. The term of the current president, JP Nadda, had ended in 2024 but was extended in view of the 2024 general election. The BJP’s newly appointed working president Nitin Nabin. (PTI File Photo)

The appointment of Nabin, a cabinet minister in the Bihar Government, came into effect immediately, said the party. Nabin will have the task of leading the party as it gears for elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, unless the party announces a new full-time president before the elections are scheduled.

Nabin, an upper caste, will take over the reins from Nadda, who was also appointed as working president in June 2019 when Amit Shah, the then president, took over as the Union home minister. He was formally declared as the new national president in January 2020, following no opposition to his candidacy.

In January 2024, at the BJP’s national executive committee meeting, it was decided to give Nadda, who is also the Union minister for health, an extension till the general elections get over.

As per the party’s constitution, the term of president can be for two consecutive terms of 3 years each. The president is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of the national council and state councils.

The process of electing the national president begins with a membership drive and organisational polls at the mandal, district and state level in at least 50% of the states. The proposal for the candidature is then made by the states and the parliamentary party.