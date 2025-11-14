BJP's Nitin Nabin leads by over 41,000 votes in Bankipur seat

Sitting MLA and Bihar's road construction minister Nitin Nabin, the BJP's pick from the high-profile Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna district, is leading from his seat by a margin of over 41,000 votes. BJP candidate Nitin Nabin shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna(PTI)

He is in a triangular contest with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rekha Kumari and Jan Suraaj Party's Vandana Kumari. Voting was held in the seat in the first phase of assembly elections on November 6.

Known for his strong organisational network and consistent electoral victories, Nabin is aiming for a fourth consecutive term from this BJP bastion, which has remained with the party for decades.

Also Read | How to read Bihar’s highest ever turnout

More about Bankipur Assembly constituency

The Bankipur Assembly constituency has traditionally been a BJP stronghold, mainly controlled by the father-son pair of Nabin Kishor Prasad Sinha and Nitin Nabin.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Nabin had defeated Luv Sinha of the Congress by a margin of 83,068 votes. Prior to that, in 2015, he secured a comfortable victory, winning by a margin of 39,767 votes over the Congress candidate, Ashish Kumar.

According to Election Commission data, 391,775 voters were registered in Bankipur during the 2020 Assembly polls, comprising 208,708 men, 183,038 women, and 29 individuals from the third gender.

According to ANI, the outcome in Bankipur constituency will depend on various factors, including the performance of the Jan Suraaj Party and the ability of the NDA and Mahagathbandhan to mobilise their supporters.

The key issues likely to dominate the electoral landscape include poverty, infrastructure development (including drainage and water supply), flood resilience, unemployment, welfare for migrant workers, and social issues like caste-based politics and corruption.