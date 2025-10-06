Bihar Assembly Elections phase 1 voting on Nov 6. Full list of 121 constituencies

The voting for first phase of elections in Bihar for 121 seats will be held on November 6, 2025, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday. While the voting for second phase will be held on November 11, counting will be done on November 14, the poll body chief said. Photo for representation (Hindustan Times)

The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22. Earlier, political parties had requested the election commission to conduct voting in single phase and immediately after the Chhath festival to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside the state return home for the festival.

Following assembly constituencies will vote on November 6:

Alamnagar, Bihariganj, Singheshwar (SC), Madhepura, Sonbarsha (SC), Saharsa, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Mahishi, Kusheshwar Asthan (SC), Gaura Bauram, Benipur, Alinagar, Darbhanga Rural, Darbhanga, Hayaghat, Bahadurpur, Keoti, Jale, Gaighat, Aurai, Minapur, Bochahan (SC), Sakra (SC), Kurhani, Muzaffarpur, Kanti, Baruraj, Paroo, Sahebganj, Baikunthpur, Barauli, Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Bhore (SC), Hathua, Siwan, Ziradei, Darauli (SC), Raghunathpur, Daraunda, Barharia, Goriakothi, Maharajganj, Ekma, Manjhi, Baniapur, Taraiya, Marhaura, Chapra, Garkha (SC), Amnour, Parsa, Sonepur, Hajipur, Lalganj, Vaishali, Mahua, Raja Pakar (SC), Raghopur, Mahnar, Patepur (SC), Kalyanpur (SC), Warisnagar, Samastipur, Ujiarpur, Morwa, Sarairanjan, Mohiuddinnagar, Bibhutipur, Rosera (SC), Hasanpur, Cheria-Bariarpur, Bachhwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai, Bakhri (SC), Alauli (SC), Khagaria, Beldaur, Parbatta, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Asthawan, Biharsharif, Rajgir (SC), Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda, Harnaut, Mokama, Barh, Bakhtiarpur, Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar, Patna Sahib, Fatuha, Danapur, Maner, Phulwari (SC), Masaurhi (SC), Paliganj, Bikram, Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon (SC), Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur (SC)

During the press conference, Kumar said that around 7.43 crore voters, with more than 14 lakh first-time voters, will cast their vote in Bihar.

Over 90,000 voting centers will be set up, Kumar said adding that Bihar elections this time might be the most transparent, secure, and easy elections in history of Indian elections.

An Election Commission delegation led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar visited Bihar late last week to review poll preparations. Kumar held a press conference on Sunday and shared the new details and processes which will be incorporated for the high-stakes state elections.

Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held a series of meetings in Patna over the weekend to assess security arrangements, logistics, and enforcement preparedness with top state officials to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections.

Ahead of the announcements, parties involved in the Bihar polls called on the Election Commission to ensure the conduct of fair and transparent polls across the state. Furthermore, many Bihar parties called for single phase voting for Bihar.

"We urged the EC to hold assembly elections in a single phase. It is possible. The state has no law and order problem, nor is it in the throes of Naxal violence. If elections could be held in a single phase in Maharashtra, why not here?" said JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha.

The previous Assembly elections in 2020 were held in three phases. The BJP won 74 seats, while Nitish Kumar's JD(U) won 43 seats. The Mahagathbandhan including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties managed to secure 110 seats. The Congress won 19 seats, RJD 75 and Left parties 16.