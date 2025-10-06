Bihar polls might be the most transparent in history of Indian elections: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said that the Assembly elections in Bihar this time will be the most “transparent, secure, and easy elections” in India's history. The CEC stated that there are 90,712 polling stations in Bihar.(HT Photo)

Kumar, during the announcement of the schedule for the Assembly polls, said that the window of objections for additions or deletions in the Bihar voter list remains open. He said that the state had shown the way to the nation on purifying voter lists.

Speaking about the special intensive revision in Bihar, the CEC said, “The voter list revision started on June 24, 2025, and the draft was published on August 1. Citizens were given time to file claims or objections until September 1. The final voter list was released on September 30.”

He added that the Election Commission would issue new voter cards ahead of the polls to those whose names have been newly added to the voter list.

Kumar also said that any fake news on social media platforms would be countered strictly.

The CEC stated that there are 90,712 polling stations in Bihar, adding that a total of 7.42 crore people are eligible voters in the state. Of these, 3.92 crore are male and 3.5 crore women, and 14 lakh are first time voters.