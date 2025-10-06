Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bihar polls might be the most transparent in history of Indian elections: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 06, 2025 04:31 pm IST

CEC Kumar said that the window of objections for additions or deletions in the Bihar voter list remains open.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said that the Assembly elections in Bihar this time will be the most “transparent, secure, and easy elections” in India's history.

The CEC stated that there are 90,712 polling stations in Bihar.(HT Photo)
The CEC stated that there are 90,712 polling stations in Bihar.(HT Photo)

Kumar, during the announcement of the schedule for the Assembly polls, said that the window of objections for additions or deletions in the Bihar voter list remains open. He said that the state had shown the way to the nation on purifying voter lists.

Speaking about the special intensive revision in Bihar, the CEC said, “The voter list revision started on June 24, 2025, and the draft was published on August 1. Citizens were given time to file claims or objections until September 1. The final voter list was released on September 30.”

He added that the Election Commission would issue new voter cards ahead of the polls to those whose names have been newly added to the voter list.

Kumar also said that any fake news on social media platforms would be countered strictly.

The CEC stated that there are 90,712 polling stations in Bihar, adding that a total of 7.42 crore people are eligible voters in the state. Of these, 3.92 crore are male and 3.5 crore women, and 14 lakh are first time voters.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bihar polls might be the most transparent in history of Indian elections: CEC Gyanesh Kumar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On