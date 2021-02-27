IND USA
The government CVCs will inoculate for free with the central government bearing the full cost of vaccination.
The government CVCs will inoculate for free with the central government bearing the full cost of vaccination..(PTI)
Which private hospitals are Covid-19 vaccine centres? Govt releases list

Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:05 PM IST

The Centre on Saturday released a list of private hospitals which will be part of the vaccination programme against Covid-19 starting from March 1. In order to ramp up the vaccination capacity exponentially to meet the demand of the Indian population, private hospitals in large numbers have been involved by the government in this phase.

Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts. Health Insurance Schemes can participate as Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs).

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

"States can use 10,000 hospitals under AB-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS as Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs), who may recover a charge subject to a ceiling of 250 per person per dose," the Union health ministry said.

Private hospitals that have been empanelled for the Covid vaccination drive in Delhi include Sir Gangaram Hospital, Centre for Sight, Smile Dental clinic, Medanta Medicity, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Maharaja Agrasain Multispecialty hospital and many more.

You can check the private hospital near you empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme for Covid vaccination centre through this link (https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/PMJAYPRIVATEHOSPITALSCONSOLIDATED.xlsx).

Hospitals empanelled under CGHS in Delhi include Max Super Specialty Hospital, National Heart Institute, Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital, Institute of Brain and Spine, Maharaja Agrasain Multispecialty hospital and many others.

To check the CGHS empanelled hospital for Covid-19 vaccination near you click here (https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/CGHSEmphospitals.xlsx).

This collaboration with the private sector healthcare industry comes as the Union ministry of health and family welfare will be expanding the vaccination drive that began on January 16 with the focus on healthcare workers and frontline workers to the common public of certain age groups from March 1.

People above the age of 60 and those within the age of 45-59 years with comorbidities specified by the government will be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease from next month.

Also Read | Centre backs testing, identifying mutant strain in 8 Covid-19 hotspot states

The private health facilities have been ordered to strictly adhere to the norms of Covid vaccination that includes quality and safety regulation and integration with National Co-Win technology.

In addition to private, government health facilities like medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health Sub Centers and Health and Wellness Centers will also be used as Covid vaccination centres

The government CVCs will inoculate for free with the central government bearing the full cost of vaccination.

Topics
coronavirus covid-19 vaccination
