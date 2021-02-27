How much will vaccine cost at private hospitals? Here's what govt says
The government on Saturday said several misleading claims are being circulated on WhatsApp over the second phase of vaccination scheduled to start from March 1 — including one on the price of the vaccines.
Several political parties had promised free vaccines to all and several chief ministers wrote to PM Modi urging to make vaccines free for all. But the government has made it clear that vaccination at private hospitals will not be free. Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel on Saturday announced that vaccine in the state will cost ₹250 at private hospitals.
The decision to rope in private hospitals in the ongoing vaccination drive comes following an uptick in the number of daily infections.
The vaccination drive, which began on January 16, will enter the second phase on March 1. In this phase, senior citizens and people (45 years and above) with co-morbidities will be considered eligible for inoculation. Government hospitals will carry out the drive at no cost, as it has been going on, but private facilities which are empanelled under Central Government Health Scheme, Ayushman Bharay and similar State Health Insurance Schemes will charge for the vaccines.
A WhatsApp message is claiming that the price of the vaccines will be around ₹500. The ministry has not disclosed anything on vaccine prices yet. "Pre-fixed charge to be paid by those taking Covid-19 vaccine at any empanelled private health facility," the health ministry has said.
This is the first time that the vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — will be available at private facilities and at a price. The decision is crucial as it can indicate how much the vaccines will cost for people once the inoculation of the priority groups is over.
The government had procured Covishield from Serum Institute of India at a discounted price of ₹200, per dose, excluding taxes. Covaxin was priced at ₹295 per dose for the government.
