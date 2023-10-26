Who are the 8 Indians sentenced to death in Qatar? India 'says deeply shocked'

The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed "deep shock" after receiving initial information that a court in Qatar has announced the death penalty for 8 Indians employed with the oil-rich country's Al Dahra company. In a statement, it said they were in touch with the family members and were exploring legal options. The ministry said it will provide "consular and legal assistance" to the victims.

The Ministry of External Affairs of India (File)

"We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options. We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," it said.

Who are these eight men? They are former personnel of the Indian Navy. They had been in the custody of Qatar authorities since August 2022. External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said last they had been held on unspecified charges.

These eight men include decorated officers who have commanded major Indian warships. They were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that provides training to the country's armed forces.

India was expecting a judgement this month. The seventh hearing in the case took place on October 3.

On October 1, India's Ambassador to Qatar met these men on October 1. The Indian government has been trying to repatriate these men.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the eight men have been charged with espionage.

Both the governments haven't spelled out details of charges against them.

They have been identified as -- Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.

They were detained in Doha.

