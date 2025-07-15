Who are Elon Musk-owned Tesla Model Y's rivals in India? Here are key EV players

Tesla's entry in the world's third-largest automobile market began on Tuesday with the opening of a showroom in Mumbai. After delays and policy friction, Tesla's entry is set to challenge other EV and automobile giants like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, as well as players like Tata Motors and Mahindra. As Tesla waits to begin its journey in the Indian market, here are the key rivals it will face: While the rear-wheel drive model will be priced at ₹ 60.1 lakh ($70,000), the long-range variant at ₹ 67.8 lakh ($79,000).(PTI)

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV offers instant torque, dynamic precision and an impressive terrain adaptability, with 6 terrain response modes, including normal, rock crawl, snow, grass and sand. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. With enhanced traction and control it delivers power of 238 PS. In India, ex showroom price of Tata Harrier EV starts from Rs. 21.49 lakh.

Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra offers multiple variants (Pack One, Two & Three) for BE 6, catering to different needs of customers. Overall, it offers a semi-active suspension whether navigating on the tough terrains or on a smooth road. It also provides sensors to track the alertness and well being of the person inside the car. The ex-showroom price of this car, according to the website, starts from Rs. 19.65 lakh for the pack one variant.

Kia EV 6

Kia offers a premium experience in terms of the automobile market and the ex showroom price of this car starts from ₹65.96 lakh. It offers only one variant with the 84kWh battery and claims to deliver range of 663 km. With a fast charging capacity, it charges from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes. It delivers a max power of 325PS and has automatic transmission.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Tesla could also have a potential rival from the Hyundai with their Ioniq 5. With the use of a 5-link rear suspension it delivers superior ride comfort and handling. It also offers fast charging that can charge 10% to 80 % in 18 min. It claims to provide a range of 631 kilometres. The ex showroom price of this car is 46.30 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz is also a famous name when it comes to luxury cars in India. Mercedes-Benz EQA, can be a potential rival to Tesla, with the ex-showroom price starting from 67.20 lakh, it offers a range of 560 km and a power of 190 HP. In terms of charging, it takes a little more time from 10 to 80 percent in 35 minutes.

BMW iX1

The BMW iX1 was launched in India earlier this year with an ex-showroom price of Rs. 49 lakh. It offers an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.6 seconds and a battery size of 66.5 kWh.