Tesla enters Indian market with Mumbai showroom: Check models, price, speed and other details

Tesla has entered the Indian automobile market with the opening of the first showroom at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. As Tesla gears up for the roads of the world’s third-largest automobile market, it will compete with luxury giants like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, as well as players like Tata Motors and Mahindra. Police officers directed traffic outside the Tesla showroom ahead of its opening in Mumbai on Tuesday.(Reuters)

Located at the Maker Maxity Mall in the BKC, the new showroom was seen with police outside on Tuesday as VIP’s made their way for the inauguration. As the showroom opens in Mumbai, here is all you need to know about Tesla’s launch in India and what models will be lined up.

Which models will be sold?

As of now, Tesla has planned to sell only one model- Model Y in India. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant has already shipped six units of the Model Y cars to Mumbai from its plant in Shanghai. According to the report a second showroom is also expected to open in New Delhi by the end of July due to which Tesla has increased the local hiring and secured warehouse space. The deliveries of the cars will begin as early as next month, reported Bloomberg.

What are the features of Tesla Model Y?

According to the company’s website, Model Y will be introduced in two versions, including Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. The Rear-Wheel Drive will offer a 500 km range and will be able to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 59 seconds. The Long Range Rear-Wheel will offer a range of 622 km and will go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. Both models will include 9 speakers, a 15.4-inch front-row touch screen and second-generation suspension noise reduction hardware.

Also read: Tesla showroom in Mumbai: Key facts on India’s costliest lease deal and the company's real estate portfolio

Price of Model Y?

While the rear-wheel drive model will be priced at ₹60.1 lakh ($70,000), the long-range variant at ₹67.8 lakh ($79,000). These prices are significantly higher than the prices in other markets. One of the reasons for this disparity can be the steep import duties in India. Hefty tariffs had been a major factor weighing on Tesla’s decision around when to enter the Indian market

When was Tesla's entry announced?

Earlier, on Friday, Tesla’s India-focused X account posted a teaser announcing its entry in India. The teaser read “Coming soon” and included a graphic indicating that Tesla’s introduction would begin this month.