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'Who asked you to speak in English?': Pak's bizarre counter of Indian military's Operation Sindoor anniversary presser

Reacting to India's remarks during the media interaction, Pakistan's Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had a bizarre counter: the use of the English language.

Published on: May 08, 2026 11:53 am IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
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Shortly after Indian military personnel held a presser on Thursday on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan also did the same. Reacting to India's remarks during the media interaction, Pakistan's Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had a bizarre counter: the use of the English language.

A joint commanders’ conference held to commemorate the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.(ANI)

“A little while ago, the Indian DGMO and senior officers did a press briefing. First of all, why are they speaking English? Is it because you want to tell the world what happened?,” Chaudhary said, reacting to the presser.

A video of this counter is going viral, with users mocking its logic.

While Operation Sindoor was launched to target terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, it soon escalated into a military conflict after Indian Army bases were first targeted by Pakistan.

Detailing what went behind the operation, Air Marshal Bharti said that the armed forces were given clear strategic direction along with full operational freedom to execute the mission.

Notably, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi on Thursday said that the country was open for dialogue with India, provided they were “meaningful”. "Pakistan has never shied away from dialogue with India on any issue... We have repeatedly expressed our readiness for dialogue. However, it takes two to dialogue, and for it to be meaningful, it must be a dialogue and not a monologue," Andrabi said, according to a PTI news agency report.

Over 100 terrorists were killed by India in Operation Sindoor. The Indian forces not only managed to tackle the terror infrastructure but also dealt a huge blow to the Army infrastructure in Pakistan, including the country’s frontline facilities like Murid and Nur Khan airbases.

According to Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Pakistan also lost around 13 jets, including fighter jets such as US-made F-16s and Chinese-origin JF-17s, to India's precision strikes.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / 'Who asked you to speak in English?': Pak's bizarre counter of Indian military's Operation Sindoor anniversary presser
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