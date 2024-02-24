Who is Abdul Malik, the alleged mastermind behind Haldwani violence?

The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday said that they have arrested the “key accused” in the Haldwani violence, Abdul Malik, along with two other people. Haldwani violence alleged mastermind Abdul Malik after being arrested by the police on February 24. (PTI)

Inspector General of Police (Provisioning and Modernisation) Nilesh Anand Bharne, who is also the spokesperson for the Uttarakhand Police, said that Abdul Malik was nabbed by a team in Delhi.

According to the police, six teams were formed to search for Malik and his son Abdul Moid in different states including Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Malik is accused of allegedly building an "illegal" madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani. On February 8, its demolition led to the violence in the city.

The administration had subsequently issued shoot-at-sight orders and imposed a curfew in the town. The violence left five dead, and 150 people injured. On February 16, a lookout notice was issued against Malik and his son on and his properties were attached.

Who is Abdul Malik?