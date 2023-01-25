Who is Anil Antony, son of Cong veteran who slammed BBC documentary on PM Modi

Anil K Antony, son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, on Wednesday resigned from the Indian National Congress (INC) a day after he slammed the BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Citing ‘intolerant calls by those fighting for free speech’ to retract his tweet, he said "Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on" while making the announcement on Twitter.

Here are five points to know about Anil K Antony:

1. He identifies himself as a tech entrepreneur and policy commentator on his Twitter bio. According to Antony's LinkedIn profile, he is currently a member of the board of advisors at a management school, University of California, Merced, US.

2. Anil Antony graduated in Industrial Engineering, from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram in 2007. Later, he completed his Master of Science (MS) in ‘Management Science and Engineering’ from Stanford University, US.

3. He has worked in various multinational companies including Cisco, Torque, and Casper Labs. He co-founded PI India (Parliamentarians with Innovators for India) which is reportedly an action group of innovators, parliamentarians, and health policy makers working together to identify, develop, and deploy innovative technological solutions and best practices that could assist India’s fight against Covid19.

4. In January 2019, he joined the digital media cell of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Commitee (KPCC).

5. “Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in (India) placing views of BBC, a (British) state sponsored channel with a long history of (Indian) prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over (Indian) institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty,” Antony tweeted on Tuesday, following which he alleged pressure by Congress leaders to retract his statement.