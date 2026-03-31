Who is Ashwini Bhide? ‘Metro woman’ likely to become BMC’s first female commissioner

Mumbai’s civic administration could soon see a historic shift in leadership, with senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide emerging as the frontrunner for the post of commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). If appointed, the 55-year-old bureaucrat will become the first woman to head the country’s richest civic body. Ashwini Bhide is widely recognised in Mumbai’s administrative and infrastructure circles as the “Metro Woman of Mumbai.” ( Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The anticipated transition comes as the current municipal commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani, retires on Tuesday. The appointment has drawn significant attention, not just for its symbolic value, but also because it follows civic elections held after a four-year gap, where the BJP assumed power for the first time with support from the Shiv Sena.

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Who is Ashwini Bhide? A 1995-batch IAS officer, Ashwini Bhide is widely recognised in Mumbai’s administrative and infrastructure circles as the “Metro Woman of Mumbai.” The title stems from her role in driving the ambitious Mumbai Metro Line 3 project, also known as the Aqua Line.

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Currently serving as additional chief secretary in the chief minister’s office (CMO), Bhide has built a reputation for handling complex and high-stakes assignments. Alongside her responsibilities in the CMO, she continues to lead the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), overseeing ongoing metro expansion work.

She began her service in Kolhapur and went on to serve as CEO of the Nagpur and Sindhudurg zilla parishads. Over the years, she has also held positions at Raj Bhavan, worked as additional commissioner at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and served within the BMC itself.

The Metro 3 challenge Bhide’s public profile rose sharply during her tenure at the MMRC, particularly while steering the completion of Mumbai Metro Line 3. The project, the city’s first underground metro corridor connecting Colaba to Seepz, faced multiple hurdles—from complex tunnelling beneath century-old structures to the politically sensitive issue of land acquisition and resettlement.

One of the most contentious aspects of the project was the proposed car shed at Aarey Colony, which triggered strong opposition from environmentalists. The site’s proximity to Sanjay Gandhi National Park made it a flashpoint in the debate between infrastructure development and environmental conservation.

The project was put on hold during the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, before being revived after a change in political leadership in 2022. Soon after, Bhide was brought back to head the MMRC, playing a key role in putting the project back on track.

A closely watched appointment The decision on the next BMC commissioner has not been without internal deliberations. On Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held discussions to finalise Gagrani’s successor. According to people familiar with the matter, Bhide also met Shinde separately following the meeting.

While Fadnavis is said to be in favour of Bhide’s appointment, Shinde is reportedly backing another senior IAS officer, Aseem Gupta, who currently heads the urban development department (UDD) and housing. The BMC falls under the jurisdiction of the UDD, making the decision particularly significant.

Other names in contention include Vikas Kharge, who heads the revenue department, and Milind Mhaiskar, who leads the public works department (PWD).

Gupta, considered a strong contender, brings with him experience as commissioner of Thane, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Nagpur, in addition to his previous role as additional commissioner in the BMC.

However, Bhide’s combination of administrative experience, high-visibility project execution, and a reputation for efficiency appears to have positioned her as a leading candidate.